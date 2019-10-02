BWW College Guide - Everything You Need to Know About University of Alabama at Birmingham in 2019/2020

Click Here for More Articles on EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

With college theatre program auditions just around the corner, we're highlighting some of the country's most prestigious theatre programs and chatting with the schools' faculty to give you insight into what to expect from their programs, from audition advice to real world experience and more. Today we're looking at the University of Alabama at Birmingham's Department of Theatre. Check out info on the school and answers about their program below!

Accredited by the National Association of Schools of Theatre, the Department of Theatre at the University of Alabama at Birmingham is dedicated to developing the next generation of actors, set designers, and performers. The department utilizes the expertise of 14 full-time faculty members and 4 full-time professional production specialists, and it has more than 50 courses in theatre and related topics. The department funds 5 fully-mounted productions each year and supports 4 touring companies who perform throughout Alabama.

What is the audition process for performing arts majors?

BFA Musical Theatre majors and BA Theatre majors interested in Performance or Design/Tech concentrations are required to audition/interview. The audition application can be found at: https://app.getacceptd.com/uab. We have three on-campus auditions and we audition at the Chicago Unifieds.

What tips can you offer to auditioning students?

Find material that speaks to you and shares who you are - since we're making a four-year investment in each other, we're interested in seeing students' personalities and heart.

What is the approximate average class size within an arts major?

10-20

Any notable alumni you would like to mention?

We're a young BFA Musical Theatre Program and just graduated our 2nd-ever class, so most of our alums are in the middle of their first or second contract!

Do you see more students interested in working on stage or off?

Both. All our performance majors are required to work backstage and some find a secondary interest working in our costume, scenic or props shops. Since we offer stipends in those areas, it's a great way to get additional funding.

What kind of real world experience outside of the classroom do you offer students during their program?

We offer multiple workshops with guest artists each year, we encourage all of our students to audition for professional companies (through UPTA, SETC, A-1, etc.) and we have a touring season, where our students experience what it is to take a show on the road.

What kinds of things does your school do for students to help them succeed after graduation?

We have business and audition classes where students build their brand, make webpages, and create a digital platform of their work. We also arrange local and national auditions, and do and NYC Showcase.

How do you keep your program as relevant as possible to the current industry trends and how have you modernized it in recent years?

Since we're a young program, it has been built to prepare students for the current market. We spend a lot of time discussing digital resources and social media, learning how to self-tape, enhancing theatre skills outside of performance which can sustain a career in theatre, and bringing in current, working guest artists.

Is there anything else you would like to tell us about your school and its programs?

We are proud of the inclusive and supportive culture in the Department of Theatre at UAB. Because we sincerely respect and value each other (students and faculty included), we are able to take big risks, push ourselves beyond what we thought possible, and explore ourselves and our work in a safe and caring environment.

Be sure to apply to University of Alabama at Birmingham's Department of Theatre here: https://app.getacceptd.com/uab





