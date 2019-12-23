BWW College Guide - Everything You Need to Know About Middlebury College in 2019/2020

Click Here for More Articles on EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

We're taking a in-depth look at some of the country's most prestigious college theatre programs to help students learn all about the variety of options they have at their disposal to further their education. With the help of the schools' faculty, we're highlighting insights about everything from audition advice to real world experience and more. Today we're taking a look at the Middlebury College's Department of Theatre, including its Off-Broadway theatre company and more. Find out info about the school and check out answers about their program below!

Opportunities for creative work abound, from introductory courses in acting, directing, playwriting and design, to working side by side with seasoned professionals at PTP/NYC, the College's Off-Broadway theatre company. Each year Middlebury produces a wide variety of student and faculty directed work, starting with the annual First Year Show. Through a combination of core and advanced elective courses, theatre majors prepare for their independent senior project: in this self-designed, capstone experience, students grapple with the complex aesthetic, social and personal decisions that go into any sustained act of creation.

What is the audition process for performing arts majors?

There is none. If you are accepted to the College, you may declare a performing arts major

What tips can you offer to auditioning students?

When auditioning for faculty shows (the primary auditions you will encounter) -- show respect for the process, the auditioners and your peers. Come fully prepared; familiarize yourself with the material you are auditioning for.

What is the approximate average class size within an arts major?

10-20

Any notable alumni you would like to mention?

Cassidy Freeman, Bill Army, Matt Saldivar, Kristen Connelly, Ana Reeder, Christian Parker

Do you see more students interested in working on stage or off?

The greatest number of majors focus in acting and/or directing. All students, however, study design and work crew.

What kind of real world experience outside of the classroom do you offer students during their program?

Summer theatre in NYC: off Broadway, PTP/NYC; week long pre-semester workshop, PlayLab taught by alumni

What kinds of things does your school do for students to help them succeed after graduation?

PTP/NYC is a major source for next-step connection for the students. There is an extensive alumni network -- in NY,Boston, DC and LA

How do you keep your program as relevant as possible to the current industry trends and how have you modernized it in recent years?

Faculty are working professionals, primarily NYC. Have recently added courses in Devised Theatre, Acting for the Camera, Theatre and Social Change, African-American Playwrights

Is there anything else you would like to tell us about your school and its programs?

Life-long engagement, multiple guest artists and workshops annually

Be sure to apply to Middlebury College's Department of Theatre here: http://www.middlebury.edu/academics/thea





