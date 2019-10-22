BWW College Guide - Everything You Need to Know About Eckerd College in 2019/2020

Click Here for More Articles on EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

With college theatre program auditions just around the corner, we're highlighting some of the country's most prestigious theatre programs and chatting with the schools' faculty to give you insight into what to expect from their programs, from audition advice to real world experience and more. Today we're looking at Eckerd College's theatre program. Check out info on the school and answers about their program below!

Eckerd College is located in St. Petersburg, Florida. The college's theatre students develop skills in acting, directing, design and technical theatre. They acquire knowledge of plays, theatrical movements and innovators. They gain real world experience by completing internships, networking at professional theaters and conferences, and producing their own work.

What is the audition process for performing arts majors?

Students pursuing the BA in Theatre are not required to audition to declare a Theatre major. We also offer a 2+ 2 BFA degree program in partnership with Circle in the Square Theatre School, located in the Broadway district of New York City. Students must be accepted by audition into Circle in the Square Theatre School in order to pursue either a BFA in Theatre or a BFA in Musical Theatre at Eckerd College.

Please see the following link for more information about the BFA degree: https://www.eckerd.edu/theatre/major/

Circle Audition Information: https://circlesquare.org/admissions/audition-dates/

What is the approximate average class size within an arts major?

10-20

Do you see more students interested in working on stage or off?

More students are interested in working onstage, however, due to our multidisciplinary approach, students appreciate working both onstage and offstage in an effort to support the full development of their craft through experience in most aspects of theatre rather than a singular approach.

What kind of real world experience outside of the classroom do you offer students during their program?

Reflective Service Learning and audition opportunities with local theatre companies; attendance at the Southeastern Theatre Conference; professional internships with places like Disney, Norwegian Cruise Lines and Spoleto Festival USA; and study abroad opportunities to places like London, New York, and Dublin. Due to the smaller size of our program, students also have the opportunity to assist both directors and designers with both on-campus and off-campus productions, at times even taking on the positions on their own.

What kinds of things does your school do for students to help them succeed after graduation?

Theatre Capstone is the culminating class for BA Theatre majors, where we bring in professional guest artists to discuss the kinds of employment available within the field, and we support our graduates with letters of recommendation and hiring some graduates to return as guest artists. We also an Audition Master Class in cooperation with Circle in the Square Theatre School. Students who pursue the BFA degree will have the opportunity to perform in a showcase at Circle in the Square at the culmination of their second year in New York.

How do you keep your program as relevant as possible to the current industry trends and how have you modernized it in recent years?

In addition to our BFA degrees in partnership with Circle in the Square, we offer travel abroad programs to New York and London, where students can connect with professionals in the field. Eckerd Theatre faculty are Working Theatre artists/professionals.

Is there anything else you would like to tell us about your school and its programs?

The communications, analytical, and artistic skills learned as an Eckerd College Theatre major will benefit students in any field of endeavor. Eckerd College's eclectic theatre training produces independent, motivated, responsible creative thinkers and innovative problem-solvers.

Be sure to apply to Eckerd College's theatre program here: https://www.eckerd.edu/theatre/





