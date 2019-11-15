BWW College Guide - Everything You Need to Know About Circle in the Square Theatre School in 2019/2020

Click Here for More Articles on EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

We're taking a in-depth look at some of the country's most prestigious college theatre programs to help students learn all about the variety of options they have at their disposal to further their education. With the help of the schools' faculty, we're highlighting insights about everything from audition advice to real world experience and more. Today we're taking a look at the Circle in the Square Theatre School. Find out info about the school and check out answers about their program below!

Circle in the Square Theatre School is accredited by the National Association of Schools of Theater and is a 501(c)(3) Nonprofit Educational Institution. Students who join Circle in the Square Theatre School are part of a collaborative family who challenge them and support them in their growth. The faculty is comprised of working professionals who have worked all over the world, on Broadway, in film, and more. They are actors, playwrights, composers and directors who can apply their expertise and viewpoints to help students approach their work from every angle.

What is the audition process for performing arts majors?

Applicants must perform two monologues, one classical and one contemporary and for musical applicants one complete song as well.

What tips can you offer to auditioning students?

Choose material that is age appropriate. Don't emphasize a dialect.

What is the approximate average class size within an arts major?

10-20

Any notable alumni you would like to mention?

Kevin Bacon, Idina Menzel, Philip Seymour Hoffmann

Do you see more students interested in working on stage or off?

Both

What kind of real world experience outside of the classroom do you offer students during their program?

Fully mounted performance productions on our Broadway stage and performances in professional New York cabaret locales.

What kinds of things does your school do for students to help them succeed after graduation?

Students take On-Camera Classes, Have sessions with Casting Directors and Agents to practice auditioning, and are showcased in performances for an audience of New York professionals.

How do you keep your program as relevant as possible to the current industry trends and how have you modernized it in recent years?

Expanding students On Camera experience and Seminars with Social Media professionals to heighten awareness of self-promotion.

Is there anything else you would like to tell us about your school and its programs?

Our school is the only program housed in a Broadway Theatre where that professional relationship is a daily occurrence for students studying in that environment.

Be sure to apply to Circle in the Square Theatre School here: https://circlesquare.org/admissions/howtoapply/





