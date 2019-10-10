BWW College Guide - Everything You Need to Know About Baldwin Wallace University in 2019/2020

Click Here for More Articles on EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

With college theatre program auditions just around the corner, we're highlighting some of the country's most prestigious theatre programs and chatting with the schools' faculty to give you insight into what to expect from their programs, from audition advice to real world experience and more. Today we're looking at Baldwin Wallace University's theatre major. Check out info on the school and answers about their program below!

Baldwin Wallace's theatre major integrates extensive hands-on learning with comprehensive coursework. Students build skills in acting, voice, movement, make-up, audition techniques, script analysis, directing, stage management and more. Small class sizes, individual attention and faculty mentoring are at the core of the program. Students are encouraged to participate in professional apprenticeship opportunities nationally and abroad.

What is the audition process for performing arts majors?

Students prepare 3 32-bar cuts (will be asked to present 2), a monologue, and will dance.

What tips can you offer to auditioning students?

Find material that shows your personality and artistry.

What is the approximate average class size within an arts major?

10-20

Any notable alumni you would like to mention?

Jill Paice, Chris McCarrell, Ciara Renee, Colton Ryan, Caitlin Houlahan

Do you see more students interested in working on stage or off?

The primary focus of music theatre majors at BW is onstage work.

What kind of real world experience outside of the classroom do you offer students during their program?

We have professional partnerships with theatres all over the country. All faculty are all working professionals and we train our students so we can hire our students in the real world. We also bring 10 summer stock theatres to campus every spring to audition the students, giving a large majority of the program paying summer work each year.

What kinds of things does your school do for students to help them succeed after graduation?

Students have access to faculty even after graduation, from audition help to keeping them connected with casting directors and agents. With our partnerships with professional theatres we're able to assist in keeping our alumni working long after they leave BW.

How do you keep your program as relevant as possible to the current industry trends and how have you modernized it in recent years?

We bring in 10 industry professionals (casting directors/agents) every year for master classes with our students. They're getting direct feedback from the people who have their pulse on the business, and how best to market themselves. We're constantly looking at how the art form is developing and adding classes (hip-hop, self tape technique, brand development) to help keep the students as fresh and relevant as possible.

Is there anything else you would like to tell us about your school and its programs?

Baldwin Wallace is a small school in a small town, rated #5 safest college town in America. Being housed in a Conservatory, the music theatre program is very rigorous, with students graduating with a Bachelor's of Music (rated #1 BM of Music Theatre in the country). We train our students to be working professionals from their first day on campus, instilling rigid audition/rehearsal/performance techniques right away. Our senior showcase is one of the most cutting edge and highly attended, and has historically resulted in 100% of students signed by representation.

Be sure to apply to Baldwin Wallace University's theatre major here: https://www.bw.edu/academics/undergraduate/theatre-acting-directing/





