BWW Camp Guide - Everything You Need to Know About Coastal Broadway Collaborative in 2020

With the new year quickly approaching, we're looking ahead to this coming summer and getting an in-depth look at some of the country's most prestigious summer theatre camps! We're chatting with the camps' faculty to find out about everything from the day-to-day life of campers to the variety of activities they get to experience. Today we're looking at the Coastal Broadway Collaborative to hear all about its guest artists, intense musical theatre training, and more. Find out all of their answers below!

CBC's innovative musical theatre intensive is a one of a kind pre-professional training program for aspiring theater and musical theater performers ages 10-21. The intensive aims to prepare students for success in both the collegiate and professional arenas by providing a tailored curriculum of core classes in acting, singing, and dancing, as well as master classes in various disciplines and special topics including college auditions, song interpretation, the business of theater and more. Faculty and guest artists change year to year and are composed of a variety of working industry professionals such as current Broadway cast members, television and film actors, casting directors, musical theater composers, choreographers, college professors, etc.

What is the day-to-day life like for campers who attend?

They take two dance classes a day, acting classes, and individual voice lessons. In the afternoon, they have master classes with our visiting Guest Artists and also rehearse for the final performance.

What makes your camp experience unique from others offering similar programs?

We provide intense musical theatre training for students that are serious about pursing a career in the industry. We bring guests artists that are currently working on Broadway, casting agents, and other entertainers that are veterans in the industry.

Is there an audition to attend? If so, what does it require?

Yes, each prospective student should prepare two contrasting musical theatre songs and a monologue. We do not do dance audition but after they are accepted, they will attend a dance placement to asses their skill level.

What is the age range of the campers who attend?

Ages 10-18 divided into three groups - 10-12, 13-14, and 15 and up

How many campers attend each summer?

No more than 75.

What skills do you teach campers while they're there?

They are taught jazz, ballet, tap, and hip hop classes. They also receive an individual voice lesson and are taught vocal health and hygiene as a group. They also take acting classes, acting through song classes, and how to audition classes.

What kinds of activities are students able to take part in, both theatre and non-theatre related?

They are busy training in the morning and have master classes and rehearsal for the final performance in the afternoon.

What do you hope that campers take away from their time at your camp?

We want them to be inspired by the guest artists and the training that they receive to pursue their dreams.

Is there anything else you would like to tell us about your camp?

We are a 3 week - 8:30 am to 5:30 pm non-residential program. We are the Musical Theatre department's summer program for The Governor's School for the Arts. We also have scholarships available.

Be sure to apply for the Coastal Broadway Collaborative here: https://www.coastalbroadwaycollaborative.com





