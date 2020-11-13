BWW Blog: The Enneagram Takes The Stage

Broadway characters often do a great job at beautifully depicting each of the types, so today we’ll be highlighting some of the clearest on-stage examples.

The Enneagram. If you're like most people, you either sigh or roll your eyes at the mention of that name. But, if you're like me, you get really excited. For those unaware, The Enneagram is a personality test taken from a figure that represents nine possible personality types. This system classifies each person as one of the nine types, showcasing a various range of characteristics and unique skill sets in everyone. Broadway characters often do a great job at beautifully depicting each of the types, so today we'll be highlighting some of the clearest on-stage examples.

1 THE REFORMER - Mary Poppins (Mary Poppins)

The Rational, Idealistic Type: Principled, Purposeful, Self-Controlled, and Perfectionistic

Speaking as a 1 myself, they are often the overly stubborn or strict characters in a narrative. This is why I love the idea of Mary Poppins being a 1. Though she displays these perfectionistic characteristics as well, she is overall a fun and loving character. Mary wants to make sure the Banks children are taken care of, but also disciplined. She has a huge heart and uses her passion to love others to the best of her ability.

"Practically Perfect"

"Both prim and proper and never too stern,

Well educated yet willing to learn,

I'm clean and honest my manner refined,

And I wear shoes of the sensible kind,

I suffer no nonsense and whilst I remain,

There's nothing else I feel I need explain,"

2 THE HELPER - Jenna Hunterson (Waitress)

The Caring, Interpersonal Type: Demonstrative, Generous, People-Pleasing, and Possessive

Jenna is the perfect example of a 2. She's helpful and loving, almost to a fault. She is overpowered by emotion and follows her heart in everything she does throughout the course of the show. As a mother, Jenna gives her all to her newborn daughter, Lulu. When Lulu enters the world, Jenna is immediately changed forever. She reminds me so much of my own sister, who is a 2 as well, so I know this is accurate.

"Everything Changes"

"Two tiny hands, a pair of eyes

An unsung melody is mine for safekeeping

And I will guard it with my life

I'd hang the moon for it to shine on her sleeping

Starting here and starting now

I can feel the heart of how

Everything changes"

3 THE ACHIEVER - Jamie Wellerstein (The Last Five Years)

The Success-Oriented, Pragmatic Type: Adaptive, Excelling, Driven, and Image-Conscious

Jamie Wellerstein is often seen as the "villain" in The Last Five Years. Though cheating is inexcusable, being overly ambitious and successful is not a crime! Jamie exudes confidence and willpower, doing whatever it takes to ensure his name is in lights and stays there.

"Moving Too Fast"

"And you say, "Oh, no,

Step on the brakes,

Do whatever it takes,

But stop this train!

Slow, slow! The light's turning red!"

But I say: No! No!

Whatever I do,

I barrel on through,

And I don't complain.

No matter what I try, I'm flyin' full speed ahead!"

4 THE INDIVIDUALIST - Janis Ian (Mean Girls)

The Sensitive, Withdrawn Type: Expressive, Dramatic, Self-Absorbed, and Temperamental

Janis is the definition of an individualist. She does her own thing, is extremely unique, and doesn't care about what others think of her. Janis expresses her true, authentic self through her artwork and even clothing. She's never afraid to be herself or say what's on her mind.

"I'd Rather Be Me"

"I don't need their good opinions

I have plenty of opinions

Everybody has opinions but it doesn't make them true

What's true is being me

And I'd rather be me

I'd rather be me than be with you"

5 THE INVESTIGATOR - Matilda Wormwood (Matilda)

The Intense, Cerebral Type: Perceptive, Innovative, Secretive, and Isolated

Growing up as a bit of a loner, Matilda learned how to do most things on her own. She tends to keep to herself, indulging in books and knowledge to get her source of happiness. From this, she's become extremely wise and benefits from time spent alone.

"Quiet"

"Quiet

Like silence, but not really silent.

Just that nice kind of quiet.

Like the sound when you lie upside down in your bed.

Just the sound of your heart in your head."

6 THE LOYALIST - Evan Hansen (Dear Evan Hansen)

The Committed, Security-Oriented Type: Engaging, Responsible, Anxious, and Suspicious

If you've listened to Dear Evan Hansen, it's clear that Evan is a pretty anxious individual. But, if you've seen the show, you know this even more-so. He is always paranoid and commits to the "worst-case-scenario" mindset. Evan finds it difficult to talk to people, but wants a source of comfort and friendship more than anything.

"Words Fail"

"'Cause what if everyone saw?

What if everyone knew?

Would they like what they saw?

Or would they hate it too?

Will I just keep on running away from what's true?"

7 THE ENTHUSIAST - Donna Sheridan (Mamma Mia!)

The Busy, Fun-Loving Type: Spontaneous, Versatile, Distractible, and Scattered

The "dancing queen" herself, Donna Sheridan is that fun friend everyone needs in their life. She always keeps a positive outlook, prioritizing Sophie's happiness more than anything. After graduating college, the first thing she wants to do is travel the world. Donna plays the role of the life of the party and radiates the best energy.

"Dancing Queen"

"Night is young and the music's high

With a bit of rock music

Everything is fine

You're in the mood for a dance

And when you get the chance

You are the dancing queen"

8 THE CHALLENGER - Enjolras (Les Misérables)

The Powerful, Dominating Type: Self-Confident, Decisive, Willful, and Confrontational

Standing up for what you believe in is Enjolras' love language. For himself and his friends, he expects the most passion at all times. He can hardly believe Marius when he's choosing between the war and a girl he just met, emphasizing the importance of always backing your beliefs.

"ABC Cafe / Red & Black"

"It is time for us all

To decide who we are

Do we fight for the right

To a night at the opera now?

Have you asked of yourselves

What's the price you might pay?

Is it simply a game

For rich young boys to play?

The color of the world

Is changing day by day"

9 THE PEACEMAKER - Aaron Burr (Hamilton)

The Easygoing, Self-Effacing Type: Receptive, Reassuring, Agreeable, and Complacent

I've seen Burr typed as many different things, but he has always resembled a 9 the most to me. His indecisiveness proves this exactly, waiting for others to make the first move and say the things he doesn't want to. He tends to hide his true feelings and shies away from any boldness in life.

"Non-Stop"

"I'll keep all my plans

Close to my chest (wait for it, wait for it, wait)

I'll wait here and see

Which way the wind

Will blow

I'm taking my time

Watching the

Afterbirth of a nation

Watching the tension grow"

The Enneagram is a great tool that allows us to know ourselves better, and Broadway characters are no exception. From analyzing their personality we discover their motives, fears, and all that make them who they truly are.

