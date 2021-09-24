BWW Blog: The Best Headshots in NYC and Beyond with Barry Morgenstein

Barry Morgenstein.

(Photo courtesy of Barry Morgenstein.)

It was back in the 1960's and New Jersey native Barry Morgenstein was still in diapers when he met two of his three forever true loves: blues and rock-n-roll. He started playing guitar as soon as he was big enough to hold one.

Years later, he was a guitarist in a band. One fateful day, Barry picked up a camera to take publicity shots of the band's lead singer (who was also his then-girlfriend). By the time the session ended, he knew down to his marrow that he had discovered his true calling: photography.

Barry soon enrolled at the International Center for Photography in New York City to learn the basics of what makes a "great shot". His studies ultimately laid the foundation for his development of a deeply human, more intimate approach to photography.

Barry's first professional gig was as assistant to renowned music photographer Mark Weiss. Within two years, Barry was that agency's top photographer. He was primarily shooting concerts and studio sessions and built both an impressive portfolio and reputation for himself. Word of mouth spread and Barry was soon established his own, independent photography studio.

Barry's approach remains as pure today as it was the first time he picked up a camera: "To capture the essence of the moment in every photograph" He tells me in our recent interview. "I feel like capturing the emotion of the moment with a few simple lights is just like a great guitarist transmitting emotions through a few simple notes."

The result is that Barry is known for creating timeless photographic portraits. His body of work has in fact earned him the title of "Best NY Headshot Photographer" three times from the Backstage People's Choice Awards. His uncomplicated approach and innate talent enable him immortalize on film the full beauty and true spirit of his subjects.

Nowadays Barry is one of the most sought-after photographers in the NYC and DC area for actors, news anchors, TV hosts, attorneys , doctors, executives and politicians. Clients love visiting Barry's studio. The staff is friendly, fun and laid back and he always has fabulous tunes playing on his famous travellin' Jukebox. (He also shoots in Nashville and Dallas.)

See Barry's Reviews here, Facebook here, and Instagram here (@Barrymphoto). Book your session at barrymorgenstein.com.