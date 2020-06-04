BWW Blog: Someday

Someday - The Hunchback of Notre Dame, 2016

"I used to believe

In the days I was naive

That I'd live to see

A day of justice dawn

And though I will die

Long before that morning comes

I'll die while believing still

It will come when I am gone

Someday

When we are wiser

When the world's older

When we have learned

I pray

Someday we may yet live

To live and let live

Someday

Life will be fairer

Need will be rarer

Greed will not pay

Godspeed

This bright millennium

On it's way

Let it come someday

When the world's older

When things have changed

Someday

These dreams will all be real

Till then, we'll

Wish upon the moon

Change will come

One day

Someday

Soon."

Equality. It feels like we've been fighting for years, decades, ages. Yet, why does nothing seem to change? Racism is not a new issue. Innocent black lives are constantly being taken, whether we see videos or not. The world is bleeding, America is burning, and we are tired. Those before us know this; they know the end to this story is long overdue. Hands should be applauding now, celebrating a war won. So why are these hands tied behind backs? Why are these voices being silenced? As long as we are here, on this planet, we must continue fighting. If you think racism and brutality will simply go away without our help, you are naïve and part of the problem. Now is not the time to stay quiet - silence, as a matter of fact, is deafening.

Fear. It unifies and divides us all. But, we can no longer be slaves to fear. We cannot allow ourselves to be divided; instead the word "unity" must be stitched onto each of our sleeves. Time feels as though it has stopped, in a moment everything else in our lives seems incredibly minute. Fear typically does this to people, it freezes us and often threatens to hold down or prevent those attempting to overcome it. We can hide in the shadow of fear no longer. Posting a story to your social media is not enough. Discussing it in your homes is not enough. We must take action; we must be the change we want to see. We can be the light in a suffocating darkness, the red light at a crowded intersection, the period to an all too long conversation.

Love. It must diffuse hate. Martin Luther King Jr. says, "Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that." This movement is not about eliminating color; it's about accepting color. It's about accepting the fact that we must love our neighbor as we love ourselves. While the world we live in ages, love must be the thing that does not change. I believe this song, "Someday" from The Hunchback of Notre Dame, depicts the world's struggles perfectly. It is rooted in a hope that someday will come when we are still around to see it, to see our hopes and dreams come to fruition, justice won, equality ensured.

Our country is at a crossroads. Which road will you take?

Will you ignore racism completely?

Will you scroll past the links to petitions and donations?

Only post because you feel peer-pressured?

Or,

Will you use your voice?

Will you stand up for those who couldn't?

Ask yourself these questions; ask your friends, your families.

Let's have the conversation.

Let's change the narrative.

Let's fight to make someday come sooner.

How to help:

GET EDUCATED. Learn the names and stories of the innocent lives taken.

DONATE. Get familiar with the organizations that are aiding in rebuilding communities and attaining peace across our nation.

FOLLOW. Keep up to date with the movement.

SIGN. Join those in signing petitions to get justice for the lives lost.

CALL AND TEXT. Contact those who have control over the persecution of officers responsible.

REFLECT. Ask yourself and those around you how you will participate in helping this conversation change for the better.

TAKE ACTION. Share, stand up, and speak up.



"The goal is not to be color blind, but to see color as beauty. To see every color, shade, tongue as God sees it and created it, all created to bring Him glory."

- Fresh Life Church

