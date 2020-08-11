BWW Blog: Remembering Nick Cordero - A Life Lived

“Live your life”… he sure did.

For the past month, the Broadway community has suffered through the tremendous loss of one of our brightest, Nick Cordero. As I'm sure most of the world knows by now, Nick lost his 95-day battle with the Coronavirus on July 5th, 2020. I never had the privilege of knowing or even meeting Nick. But, throughout the months, I almost felt as if I had a special connection to him through the light that is his wife, Amanda Kloots. Amanda banded together an army of warriors for Nick and was the true embodiment of unwavering positivity. She posted on her social media every single day, updating her followers on Nick and encouraging those from all around the world to sing or dance or just live while playing music, especially Nick's song, "Live Your Life" and hash tagging it "#WakeUpNick". She remained incredibly transparent and genuine throughout the entirety of this battle, and I know I am not the only one she inspired with her strength and support. Because of this, I feel I owe it to her to remind everyone of Nick's everlasting legacy, urging others to continue it and apply it to their own lives. I wanted not to focus on the tragedy of it all, but instead on the joy-filled 41 years of Nick Cordero's life.

Nick was born in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada on September 17, 1978 to Lesley and Eduardo Cordero. He completed and graduated from Westdale Secondary School, then moved on to complete two years of school at Toronto's Ryerson University until he decided to spend about four years performing with a band called Love Method. After working on a cruise ship for a few years, he made his mark on Broadway in more ways than one could count. After making his debut in the Off-Broadway production of The Toxic Avenger, Nick continued to take the Theatre world by storm by starring in productions such as Rock of Ages, Bullets Over Broadway (where he met Amanda), Brooklynite, Waitress, and A Bronx Tale. In addition to these roles, Nick also graced the film and television industries with his appearances in Going in Style, Don Juan and more. Nick rightfully won two awards given by Theatre World Awards and Outer Critics Circle Awards for his performance as Cheech in Bullets Over Broadway, also being nominated for this show in several categories along with A Bronx Tale, his last Broadway production. Nick and Amanda got married in 2017, moved to Los Angeles, and welcomed their son, Elvis, into the world two years later. He was a husband, a father, a friend, an artist, and an inspiration to all.

Hearts around the world have ached deeply for Nick's friends and family, especially for Amanda and Elvis. I think of them most days and wish so deeply that Nick's life had a different ending. Though his mortal body is no longer on this earth, his story as well as spirit live on through his wife and son, through his voice that plays on cast albums and radios everywhere, through the footprints he has left on stages across the world, and most of all, through the mark that he leaves forever on both the Broadway community and the lives of those who knew him. If you wish to be a part of continuing Nick's legacy and telling his story, I encourage you to sign the petition linked below to rename the Longacre Theater to "The Nick Cordero Theater", where Nick took his last bow on Broadway as Sonny in A Bronx Tale.

Click HERE to sign the petition.

Rest in peace, Nick. Broadway will forever feel a hole in the shape of you. Words cannot reach that of a life lost; but what we can do is ensure that Nick is never forgotten. Out of the hundreds of lessons to be taken from Nick Cordero, one sticks out the most.

"Live your life"... he sure did.

Donate to his family's GoFundMe today. Click HERE.

"This hurts like hell but it feels right

Far's I can tell you've made your mind

I'll wish you well but won't be on the other side

Biding my time

Live your life

You've got your plans, I've got mine

Who understands how stars align

If one's shooting past then I'll consider it a sign

That you're still alive

Live your life

And it's alright

Live your life

Like you've got one night

Live your life

I learned the rules from a friend of mine

Don't suffer fools and you'll be fine

Just be yourself, you might get slapped like it's a crime

Don't you bat an eye

Live your life

Cause it's alright

Live your life

Like you've got one night

Live your life

You'll live and learn and then come up the other side

A bit more wise

Live your life

And it's alright

Live your life

Like you've got one night

Live your life

They'll give you hell but don't you let them kill your light

Not without a fight

Live your life"

- Nick Cordero, 2018.

