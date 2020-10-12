BWW Blog: New York City Bucket List for Theatre Lovers

Go ahead and bookmark this list so that you have it on hand for the future, and make plans so that you have something to look forward to!

Bucket lists are pretty common, and usually filled with bullet points like "go skydiving", "swim with sharks" or "visit the Eiffel Tower". However, if those crazy ideas don't interest you, or you're someone who happens to love theatre and is looking for adventurous things to do in New York City, then you've come to the right place! NYC is a vibrant, bustling place, but it can also be incredibly overwhelming. Whether you're a local looking for a unique way to fill your time, or a tourist who is indecisive about what to do, here is a list of 20 ideas to hopefully inspire your inner theatre-lover.

My first time visiting the

AOL Build Studio last Summer!

1. Reserve a ticket for an AOL Build Session with a Broadway performer (it's free!)

2. Cosplay as your favorite character at BroadwayCon

3. Attend Broadway in Bryant Park

4. See a show at 54 Below, the Green Room 42, or Cafe Carlyle

5. Go to the Jazz Age Lawn Party on Governor's Island

6. Visit a karaoke or piano bar (and maybe get up and sing if you're feeling inspired) 7. Enter (and win) a show lottery

8. Get student tickets for the Tony Awards

9. See a closing or opening night performance of any Broadway show

10. Eat a cookie at Schmackary's (and maybe run into a performer before or after their show!)

11. Attend the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

12. Have dinner at Sardi's or Ellen's Stardust Diner

Meeting queen Renee Rapp at 54 Below

13. Experience a Disney on Broadway Tour

14. Sit in the front row at a Broadway or Off-Broadway show

15. Buy some theatre merch at One Shubert Alley or Theatre Circle

16. See a Shakespeare in the Park production at the Delacorte Theatre

17. Wake up insanely early in the morning to get rush tickets (it's worth it, I promise)

18. Visit Lincoln Center and the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts

My friends and I with Kyle Selig

at the 2018 Broadway Flea Market

19. Go to the Broadway Flea Market

20. Stagedoor a Broadway show and have your playbill signed by the cast

Obviously, New York City is not full of excited tourists like it usually is at this time of the year because of the pandemic, and even the local residents are hunkered down, especially since Broadway remains dark. However, go ahead and bookmark this list so that you have it on hand for the future, and make plans so that you have something to look forward to! There are a million generic "Best Things to do in NYC" articles out there, so I hope this is helpful to everyone traveling to and living in the city that is interested in exploring the world of theatre!

This day checked off two of my bucket list items! My roommate Bre and I won the Six lottery, and it was for the show's first preview!

