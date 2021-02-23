BWW Blog: My 7 Favorite Snowy Songs to Play on a Snow Day

In Iowa City, for the past two weeks, there has not been a day where the temperature was above 10 degrees. Though this has been slightly annoying in that going outside for more than 10 minutes is slightly dangerous and causes your eyelashes to freeze, it has come with one big perk, snow. This snow has not been the gross slushy kind, no. It's been the perfect fluffy powdery kind, and I have been loving it. Since I'm in college, and Zoom is a thing, snow days have been nonexistent. However, I know there are still schools out there who are having them, so, in honor of my snowy environment, I bring you my 7 favorite snowy songs to play on a snow day.

1. "White Christmas" by Bing Crosby

As a fan of the movie for as long as I can remember, this song was bound to make the top of the list. Though school is already off on Christmas, there is nothing more magical than a White Christmas, or a pre-Christmas Break Snow Day. This song works for either.

2. "Let it Snow" by Dean Martin

Quick tip! Before going to bed the night before a potential snow day, sing this song. I don't think there's any scientific proof it helps, but it's a lot of fun.

3. "Snow" from White Christmas

Clearly my love for this movie is deep, for two of its songs made this list. I highly recommend singing this song as you open your window to see your snow-covered neighborhood. The sound effects make this experience extra enjoyable.

4. "Walking in a Winter Wonderland" by Michael Bublé

If you're like me, you have dogs, and dogs need to be walked whether there's snow on the ground or not. This song is bound to put an extra spring in your and your dog's step.

Fun Fact: When I was little, I would sing "walking in your winter underwear." If you get bored, try this version.

5. "Waltz of the Snowflakes" from The Nutcracker

Sometimes, snow days become homework days. I like to listen to classical musical while studying, and Tchaikovsky perfectly captures the rise a fall of a snowstorm in this 6-7-minute song (depends on the arrangement). So, if you can't be outside and enjoy the snow, give this song a listen. When the choir comes in, chills!

6. "Winter Song" by Sara Bareilles and Ingrid Michaelson

This one is admittedly a bit more somber than the others, but the melodies are simply beautiful. If you like school, and don't like snow days, this may fit your mood.

7. "In My Dreams" from Anastasia: The New Broadway Musical

Ok, so snow is only mentioned once in this song, but I love to sing it, so it's on the list. If any musical theatre second sopranos feel like spending their snow day singing random songs in their bedrooms, I highly recommend adding this one to the list.

Check out more Student Blogs here! And don't miss a single blog by following our Instagram and liking our Facebook page!