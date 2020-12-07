BWW Blog: Holiday Movie Musicals to Watch With Your Family

Months filled with natural disasters, disease, and death have led up to this Christmas and Hannukah, leaving people more in need of holiday cheer than ever before. Instead of watching cheesy Netflix and Hallmark Christmas-themed romantic comedies, watch some classic holiday-themed movie musicals with your friends and family this year. These movie musicals will make you laugh, cry, and get you in the true holiday spirit. You will find yourself and your loved ones breaking out into spontaneous dance and song and will feel truly happy this holiday season. Here is a list of my favorite movie musicals to watch that I think everyone will enjoy this holiday season.

White Christmas

This 1954 film starring Vera-Ellen, Rosemary Clooney, Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, and more is about two male singers and two sisters who plan to put on a Christmas show in rural Vermont. When the local tourists leave due to snow, General Waverly, the boys' general in World War II and owner of a local country inn, faces bankruptcy and is utterly distraught. In the true spirit of Christmas, the performers put on a show to raise money and save General Waverley and the quaint inn. The musical includes songs composed by the legendary Irving Berlin and features famous songs such as "White Christmas," "Snow," and "The Best Things Happen While You're Dancing." You won't want to miss this holiday classic, as it will allow you to travel back in time and bring you true holiday cheer.

A Christmas Story

This 1983 holiday classic is based on the humorous writings of author Jean Shepherd. The movie features a star-studded cast including Peter Billingsley, Jean Shepherd, Scott Schwartz, Zack Ward, and Melinda Dillon. The plot follows a young boy named Ralphie who tries to avoid being bullied and dreams of getting the ultimate gift from Santa Claus, a Red Ryder air rifle, this Christmas. The new musical adaptation features music written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (the writers of the acclaimed musical Dear Evan Hansen) and a book by Joseph Robinette. This Christmas classic suits all ages and isn't one to miss.

Elf

This 2003 holiday comedy film starring Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel, James Caan, Ed Asner, and more is a Christmas classic for kids and adults. Elf is a heartwarming movie about an elf named Buddy who ends up leaving Santa's place in the North Pole and going on an adventure to New York City, where he goes to meet his biological father, Walter Hobbs. After meeting his father and learning that they are polar opposites, Buddy and Mr. Hobbs try to form a relationship and chaos ensues. Ferrell and Deschanel sing "Baby It's Cold Outside" together at one point in the film, and their performance is so beautiful, it'll make you feel teary-eyed. The movie also features other iconic holiday songs including "Sleigh Ride," "Santa Baby," "Jingle Bell Rock," "What Christmas Means to Me," "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town," and "Winter Wonderland." Watch this movie with your friends and family and it will make everyone crack up and smile.

Holiday Inn

This 1942 movie, starring Bing Crosby, Fred Astaire, Marjorie Reynolds, Virginia Dale, and more is another Irving Berlin musical that follows a trio of dancers who have put on a musical act in NYC (one girl and two boys). Dancers Lila and Ted fall in love, leaving Jim single and brokenhearted. After Ted and Lila decide to be together, Jim ventures over to the Holiday Inn (a performance venue) where he meets Linda, an aspiring performer, and falls for her. After some chaos ensues between the pairs of lovers, Ted and Lila end up together and Jim and Linda end up together on New Years' Eve. This film features prominent songs including "White Christmas," "I Can't Tell a Lie," and "Happy Holiday." The stage adaptation of the movie musical premiered in 2014 and featured a book written by playwrights Gordon Greenberg and Chad Hodge. This old-timey classic is perfect for any holiday gathering and will get everyone in the true giving spirit of Christmas.

Meet Me In St. Louis

This 1944 musical romance/holiday film stars Judy Garland, Lucille Bremer, Mary Astor, Tom Drake, and more. The movie tells the tale of a family living in St. Louis, Missouri, with four young daughters. All members of the family are looking forward to going to the 1904 World's Fair next summer. This coming-of-age musical focuses on two of the sisters, Rose and Esther, and audiences watch them fall in love, sing, dance, laugh, and cry. Esther Smith (Judy Garland) falls for the boy next door, John Truitt. Around Christmas, Rose and Esther, who are planning to marry their loves and attend the World's Fair, have their plans spoiled when their father announces that they will move to New York City for a job opportunity after Christmas. Heartbroken and forlorn, in order to soothe her sister, Esther sings "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" upon hearing the news (this has become one of the most famous performances of that song to date). At the end of the film, in a twist of fortunate events, the family decides not to move to New York and remains in St. Louis, where Esther and Rose marry the men they love, and the whole family attends the World's Fair in 1904. With a book by Hugh Wheeler and music and lyrics by Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane, this musical isn't one to miss.

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical

This 2000 film starring Jim Carrey, Taylor Momsen, Christine Baranski, Jeffrey Tambor, and Molly Shannon is an adaptation of Dr. Seuss' children's tale of the same name. The story follows the miserable Grinch who tries to ruin Christmas for the people of Whoville, who particularly love celebrating the winter holiday. At the end of the film, after the Grinch's scheme to ruin Christmas fails, he apologizes to the Whos of Whoville for his actions and finds love with an old friend, Martha. The stage adaptation of the book premiered in 1996 and features a book written by Timothy Mason, music composed by Mel Marvin and Albert Hague, and lyrics by Dr. Seuss himself. Go watch this holiday children's classic this Christmas, for the Grinch will make you laugh and appreciate your loved ones.

