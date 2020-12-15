BWW Blog: Finals Week Pep Talk

This semester was a rough one for college and high school students alike. After four months of hard work amid a global crisis, we've made it to the end. Well, almost.

Like many I am currently fighting through the end of finals week, and I think I speak for students everywhere when I say that I'm TIRED. This semester was no cakewalk, I'll tell you that. Yet, now that I can see the light at the end of the tunnel, I'm able to reflect on this year a little more positively. Hopefully you find these words encouraging as well.

Forgive yourself for your academics. There were too many factors involved in how terrible this year was to not forgive yourself for grades that are less than perfect. I know that I personally have gone through a great deal this semester on top of what is already going on in the world, and I had to learn to appreciate the work I'd done no matter the letter assigned to it.

Theatre this year is just, well, different. It's hard to be on the ball when the ball won't stop rolling. Performances planned to be presented in person are shared online and dance classes are held in-person half of the week, or not at all. We're not taking "normal" online classes like students of other majors. Our work is so much more involved, which has its challenges.

Friendships were not the same this semester. Last year during finals week I'd take a study break in a friend's room, but that couldn't happen this time around. Whether you're finishing the semester on campus or at home, doing that amount of work without the physical support of your friends is really isolating. It's harder to find the motivation to study when no one around you is. Be grateful to yourself for overcoming that.

You've made it through. If you can see that light at the end of the tunnel, you're already there. Your positive outlook has gotten you to that point. There is nothing that a few exams and assignments can do to knock you down - you're at the top of the mountain.

In a week you'll be enjoying your winter break, and hopefully not stressing too much. Assignments will have been turned in, and your school-email inbox will grow smaller. And while you celebrate those small victories, don't forget to celebrate yourself, too. You got through it all. Be proud of yourself. Be in love with the person you are despite any hiccups or hurdles of this year. The fact that you're here to see 2021 is a celebration in and of itself. Nothing was guaranteed this year, and that was scary. We lost loved ones and, at times, hope. Next year won't magically heal our wounds; we know that. But it's a time for us to pick ourselves up from the floor. Someday we'll tell younger generations how we survived (and even went to college!!) in the year 2020.

If you've made it through this year, finals have nothing on you. One little week, that's all it is - and ten years down the road what happened this week won't matter at all. Take care of yourself, be proud of yourself, and cross that finish line.