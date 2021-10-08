BWW Blog: Bea's NYCC Speed Interviews - Chad M. Strohl, Writer of A TALE OF THE INFERNO INFINITY

Welcome to Bea's NYCC Speed Interview Series! As I attend New York Comic Con 2021, I'll be doing short interviews with influential creators. For issue #2, here's a speed interview with Chad M Strohl, author of A Tale of the Inferno: Infinity, a 6-issue comic series from Caliber Comics.

BM: Sum up Infinity in one sentence.

CMS: Infinity is a modern take on Dante's Inferno that he would actually like.

BM: Okay, now you can give me a summary that's longer than one sentence!

CMS: Detective John Dante made a vow - 'til death do us part.

But when his wife Tris is murdered by an immortal killer who collects souls for damnation, Dante will learn what lengths (and beyond) his vows will take him.

A dark alley. A cryptic exchange with a cornered madman. A self-inflicted gunshot in the night. A journey to an impossible world where monsters dwell and demons rule.

Along with an unlikely ally, Clarence Virgil, Dante will navigate the nine circles of Hell where he will battle hordes of the mindless dead, cower under the sheer savagery of the three headed dog Cerberus, and face the cruelty of the Malebranche. Along the way, Dante will discover enemies, friends, forgotten acquaintances yet to be made, and an unexpected role in a long awaited revolution.

'Til death do us part was only the beginning.

Find Strohl on his website, chadmstrohl.com, and get your copy of A Tale of the Inferno: Infinity digitally here or physically here.