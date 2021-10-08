BWW Blog: Bea's NYCC Speed Interviews - Comics' Amy Chu (#DonutKiller)

Welcome to Bea's NYCC Speed Interview Series! As I do press coverage for New York Comic Con 2021, I'll be doing short interviews with influential creators. Starting strong with #1, here's a speed interview with comics' legend Amy Chu, writer for comics and TV; best known for her work with DC, Marvel, and Netflix. Recently, she was appointed to the Board of Directors of the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund, beginning in January 2022. Chu will work to defend and protect the rights of those who work within the comic book industry and community.

BM: Hi Amy! Thanks so much for doing this speed interview with me. I would love to hear a little bit about how you got started; how you got into comics?

AC: Well, it was an accident. I was just trying to help my friend Georgia, who really wanted to do it, and then I just kinda got sucked in!

BM: Do you have a favorite project that you've worked on?

AC: I don't know... I mean, that's like asking if I have a favorite kid! They're all really fun and cool, and challenging. You can see I've done a lot of different things; anytime I'm writing Wonder Woman that's cool! But, I don't know that there's any one favorite favorite.

BM: What inspires you to keep creating comics and stories?

AC: What inspires me...? Being able to pay my mortgage is very inspiring. Hunger is inspiring. [Laughs.] When people like my stuff it's inspiring; when people cry or laugh at anything I write that's inspiring.

BM: Are there any specific stories that you really enjoy telling the most? Any specific themes?

AC: My work tends to have a little bit of social commentary; social justice. You know I think that's important because this is the world we're in; good stories always have something like that.

BM: Thank you so much for talking with me!

AC: Thank you!

Find Amy Chu on Twitter (@amychu), Instagram (@amy_chu), Facebook (here), and her website, iwritecomics.com.

#DonutKiller!