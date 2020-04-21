BWW Album Review: SHE IS RISEN: VOLUME ONE is a Must-Hear Artistic Communion

Earlier this month, Hedonist Records released SHE IS RISEN: VOLUME ONE, a concept EP of Andrew Lloyd Webber's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR performed by an all female cast. The record, inspired by and featuring cast members of a 2017 concert at the Highline Ballroom, takes the cherished rock opera back to its 1970 concept album roots by letting listeners experience magnificent highlights from the score while envisioning an exhilarating new chapter for this triumphant piece of theater.

The EP opens with the show's unforgettable and mesmerizing opening number, "Heaven on Their Minds." With captivating riffs and trills, Shoshana Bean tackles one of musical theatre's meatiest roles to delicious effect. Masterfully pairing the devilishly smooth vocals of Murray Head and the soulful intonations of Ben Vereen, Bean also layers in her own rock grit to make her Judas instantly alluring. If one could point out a weakness in SHE IS RISEN: VOLUME I, it is that we only get one Bean-as-Judas track and that there is currently not a way to experience her take on the role live.

Singing a rendition of "Pilate's Dream," Orfeh as Pilate elevates a moment that is often overlooked and even forgotten. Backed only by a pair of acoustic guitars, Orfeh leans heavily into the original hippie ballad tone of the track. Like Barry Dennen on the original concept cast recording, Orfeh utilizes the breathy side of her instrument to wonderous effect and gives the song its much needed dreamy quality. However, she also uses the earthier side of her vibrant and lush alto voice, often at the beginning of a phrase, to keep the song tangibly grounded.

R&B and jazz artist Ledisi lends her talents to the EP through the role of Simon the Zealot in "Simon Zealotes." In what may be the biggest departure from the original iterations of the score on the EP, Ledisi brings a lot of gravitas to Simon's calls for Jesus to lead his devoted mob numbering 50,000 into war against Rome. Despite being charmingly emphatic, Ledisi sings with decidedly heavy vocals as she implores Jesus to fight for not only a home but, more importantly, power. For the back half of track, Morgan James makes her first appearance as Jesus on the EP. At first James comes across as exceedingly forgiving and empathetic, with vocals that are too soft and too comforting when she discusses the crowd's lack of knowledge, of power, and of glory. Then, she slips into a gut wrenchingly devastated tonality for the discussion of how to conquer death.

Cynthia Erivo performs the beloved role of Mary Magdalene and delivers a beautifully warm and heartfelt rendition of "I Don't Know How to Love Him." Erivo shies away from adding any improvised flourishes, keeping her presentation of the well-known number by the books. Only coloring inside the lines, Erivo layers in the requisite emotions and showcases just how effective the sweetly evocative charms of the seemingly simple song can be.

Closing SHE IS RISEN: VOLUME ONE, James brings powerful and raw life to Jesus' show-stopping 11 o'clock number, "Gethsemane." Vacillating from the pristinely controlled, almost whispered opening phrases of the first and third verses to the fully belted and embittered moments in the bridges, especially the second bridge with its chord modulation, James skillfully maneuvers levels to make the song as impactful as possible. Every choice is purposeful and exposes every raw emotion as Jesus begs for the understanding needed to accept torture and, ultimately, death.

Like seeing a beautiful painting in a travelogue, Hedonist Records' SHE IS RISEN: VOLUME ONE leaves us hungry - no, starving - to experience this in performance. It is heartening to know that SHE IS RISEN: VOLUME TWO is forthcoming. However, it'll also only be five tracks long. This means, soon, we'll have almost half of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR's iconic score through the all female lens. Yet, as amazing as this EP is, I fear that a second EP still won't be enough to satiate our appetites for the wonders that this concept can offer us. Despite the longing the EP creates, I implore you to take part in this artistic communion as soon and as often as possible.

Stream or download the album on all platforms here or visit www.she-is-risen.net for more information.





