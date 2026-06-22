BROTHERHOOD Movie Musical Sets Theatrical Release; Watch a Trailer





Principal photography has been completed for BROTHERHOOD: A Cinematic Musical, the new feature film written, composed, and directed by Ross Boothe for Craftsman Films. The movie is expected to hit theaters on October 2 with a limited theatrical release. Check out a teaser trailer now.

Filmed entirely on location in Utah, the movie stars Emmy-winning Broadway star Mauricio Martínez (On Your Feet!, El Vato) and stage and screen actor Casey Elliott in lead roles. Cody Bobay, Gabriela Bañuelos, and Charlotte Hemmings join the cast in key roles.

“I felt compelled to use what I do to say something meaningful about how we treat one another," said Boothe. "Once the script and score came together, it was clear that the story needed artists who could communicate that heart honestly. Mauricio, Casey, and the entire cast bring that humanity to every scene.” The film features 17 original musical numbers, all written by Boothe, including the previously released "Two Worlds Next Door."

The movie tells the story of two next-door neighbors: Jon (Elliott), a lifelong American citizen, and Fabián (Martínez), a Mexican immigrant who has spent more than a decade waiting for a resolution to his U.S. asylum application. Amid the turbulence and uncertainty surrounding their different circumstances, the men are challenged to see the humanity in one another. Through their story, the film aims to explore the timely themes of immigration, identity, compassion, and faith.

Four of the film’s key creatives — Cinematographer Oscar Ignacio Jiménez, Production Designer Frida Oliva, Costume Designer Edurne Fernandez, and Choreographer Alan Salazar — are Mexican Americans whose own personal experiences informed the telling of this story. Additionally, eleven department heads are women, with 36 of the 79 film crew identifying as women.

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