BROADWAY SESSIONS Bids Adieu To The Laurie Beechman Theatre After 10 Years

Broadway Sessions, the beloved long running musical theatre variety show will play its final show at The Laurie Beechman Theatre this coming Thursday evening, June 23rd.

Broadway Sessions is described as an evening of musical performances, games and open mic featuring a new Broadway cast twice monthly. The show is created and hosted by Ben Cameron (Bway Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Dance Captain Dance Attack web series, Broadway Con,) and features musical director Joshua Stephen Kartes on piano.

This week Broadway Sessions not only says farewell to its long standing home at The Beechman, but also to its resident musical director, Joshua Stephen Kartes. Kartes has played for Broadway Sessions for over a decade. " Joshua is not just a musician, he is a force of nature on the keys", say s creator and host , Ben Cameron. "He will be sorely missed.".

An all star roster of Broadway Sessions favorites will be on hand to serenade Joshua including Nick Rashad Burroughs (Tina), Corey Mach (Hands On A Hardbody), Karen Burthwright (Paradise Square), Heather Makalani (Aladdin), Adinah Alexander (Kinky Boots, Wicked), Imari Hardon (Avenue Q), Maragret Kelly (The Highland Divas), Finn Douglas (The Radio City Christmas Spectacular), Anthony Fett (Gayer Than, Christmas), Danny Drewes (Pretty Woman), Katryna Marttala and host, Ben Cameron.

Plus rising stars KatieClaire Dobbins from Rochester, NY and Mailynn Severson from San Jose, California!