BROADWAY ON THE BOWERY to Return With Nick Adams, Micaela Diamond, Teal Wicks, Rema Webb and More

Abingdon Theatre Company has announced the return of Broadway on the Bowery with 'Red, Hot & Vaxed!', a curated downtown cabaret, directed by Artistic Director, Chad Austin with music direction by Nick Wilders. The event will take place at the intimate entertainment venue Duane Park (308 Bowery - between Bleecker & Houston Streets) on Wednesday, November 3rd at 7:00pm.

Two of New York City's most crowded thoroughfares - Broadway and Bowery - lie a very short distance apart but epitomize the divide between "uptown glamour" and "downtown edge." The two will merge together for an evening not to be missed.

Artistic Director, Chad Austin stated, "I am elated to kick off ATC's 29th season with Broadway on the Bowery at Duane Park. The lineup of artists assembled to help celebrate our first in-person event is thrilling. It is bound to be a night you will not forget, a mix of your favorite uptown talent with a downtown twist. An evening not to be missed!"

Performing classics with a downtown twist, the evening will feature an array of uptown stars including, Nick Adams (Falsettos, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert), Audrey Cardwell (Bright Star, Falsettos), Micaela Diamond (The Cher Show), Rachel Potter (Evita, The Addams Family), Carrie St Louis (Kinky Boots, Rock of Ages), Katie Thompson (Oklahoma), Rema Webb (Escape to Margaritaville, The Color Purple) and Teal Wicks (The Cher Show, Finding Neverland). More casting to be announced soon!

Known to spice up your night (and your taste buds), Duane Park is the perfect venue to bring you inches from your favorite performers, while dining on a three-course meal. In addition to the glittering chandeliers, expect to find aerial performers suspended above your table and new performances by some of Broadway's finest in an intimate setting. You may have seen Gypsy, but have you seen it with real burlesque performers? Come see Broadway stars let their hair down and perform versions of their favorite songs one can only get below 14th Street.

For more information visit: www.abingdontheatre.org