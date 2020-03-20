BROADWAY JACKBOX Series Hosted By Andrew Barth Feldman & Alex Boniello Will Continue With SMASH Cast & More!

The Actors Fund announced today that "Broadway Jackbox," produced by Andrew Barth Feldman and actor and Alex Boniello will continue to air on Tuesdays and Fridays at 6:00PM EST, raising money for The Actors Fund through donations from viewers.

The next episode will air TODAY, Friday, March 20th at 6:00PM and will be themed to the TV Show "Smash,"

featuring Andrew and Alex with cast members Jeremy Jordan, Katharine McPhee, Krysta Rodriguez and Andy Mientus. The series will be hosted on the Broadway Jackbox Twitch channel

which can be found HERE.

"The first ones were such a blast," Feldman said "They completely achieved our goal of creating something silly, fun, and distracting amidst this craziness, but Alex and I both realized we could use this to give back to our community in a more concrete way. With the theater community in such a state of flux, it only seemed right to give to The Actors Fund who are doing all they can to help our industry through this insane, unprecedented time. So let's have some fun and do some good! And also, as the self-appointed head of the #ReviveSmash

campaign, this is big for me."

Jackbox Games has been creating irreverent party games since 1995, best

known for their successful trivia franchise YOU DON'T KNOW JACK, the hit

Jackbox Party Pack franchise, Quiplash, Fibbage, Trivia Murder Party, and many

more. Each pack contains a variety of different games that might ask you to draw

weird doodles, write the best inside joke, or answer hilarious trivia questions.

There are hours of laughs in every pack! In addition to the players, the games

allow for audience participation in voting for the best answers, and sometimes

even competing. People can join by simply using the web browser on their

smartphone - no app needed! Visit jackboxgames.com for more information,

and go to jackbox.tv to play!

As the situation with Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to evolve, The Actors Fund

has temporarily transitioned to online and phone-based services, which remain

available for everyone in the performing arts and entertainment community. These

services include: Artists Health Insurance Resource Center, The Career Center,

Housing Resources, Addiction & Recovery, HIV/AIDS and Senior Services,

Counseling and Emergency Financial Assistance, as well as The Friedman Health

Center for the Performing Arts in New York City. To make a tax-deductible donation

to The Actors Fund, visit www.actorsfund.org/Donate.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





