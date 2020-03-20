BROADWAY JACKBOX Series Hosted By Andrew Barth Feldman & Alex Boniello Will Continue With SMASH Cast & More!
The Actors Fund announced today that "Broadway Jackbox," produced by Andrew Barth Feldman and actor and Alex Boniello will continue to air on Tuesdays and Fridays at 6:00PM EST, raising money for The Actors Fund through donations from viewers.
The next episode will air TODAY, Friday, March 20th at 6:00PM and will be themed to the TV Show "Smash,"
featuring Andrew and Alex with cast members Jeremy Jordan, Katharine McPhee, Krysta Rodriguez and Andy Mientus. The series will be hosted on the Broadway Jackbox Twitch channel
which can be found HERE.
"The first ones were such a blast," Feldman said "They completely achieved our goal of creating something silly, fun, and distracting amidst this craziness, but Alex and I both realized we could use this to give back to our community in a more concrete way. With the theater community in such a state of flux, it only seemed right to give to The Actors Fund who are doing all they can to help our industry through this insane, unprecedented time. So let's have some fun and do some good! And also, as the self-appointed head of the #ReviveSmash
campaign, this is big for me."
Jackbox Games has been creating irreverent party games since 1995, best
known for their successful trivia franchise YOU DON'T KNOW JACK, the hit
Jackbox Party Pack franchise, Quiplash, Fibbage, Trivia Murder Party, and many
more. Each pack contains a variety of different games that might ask you to draw
weird doodles, write the best inside joke, or answer hilarious trivia questions.
There are hours of laughs in every pack! In addition to the players, the games
allow for audience participation in voting for the best answers, and sometimes
even competing. People can join by simply using the web browser on their
smartphone - no app needed! Visit jackboxgames.com for more information,
and go to jackbox.tv to play!
As the situation with Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to evolve, The Actors Fund
has temporarily transitioned to online and phone-based services, which remain
available for everyone in the performing arts and entertainment community. These
services include: Artists Health Insurance Resource Center, The Career Center,
Housing Resources, Addiction & Recovery, HIV/AIDS and Senior Services,
Counseling and Emergency Financial Assistance, as well as The Friedman Health
Center for the Performing Arts in New York City. To make a tax-deductible donation
to The Actors Fund, visit www.actorsfund.org/Donate.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Are you already itching to get your dancing feet moving again? Debbie Allen wants to help! The dance legend just posted on Twitter that she will offer... (read more)
Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber Play 'All I Ask of You' During Self-Isolation
Andrew Lloyd Webber took to Twitter today to bring music to us all in a time of social distancing and self isolation. Yesterday he asked his Twitter f... (read more)
VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Accepts Andrew Lloyd Webber's Play-Off Challenge With JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Tune
This afternoon, Andrew Lloyd Webber challenged Lin-Manuel Miranda to a play off! Challenge accepted.... (read more)
CATS Film Releases on Digital Today, March 17
The Cats film is now available on digital platforms as of today, March 17.... (read more)
Seth Rogen Live-Tweets Reactions to CATS Film While 'Pretty Stoned'
Seth Rogen took to Twitter last night, in honor of the Cats film being released digitally, to live-tweet his reactions to the film while stoned.... (read more)
What Are the Most Popular Streams on BroadwayHD During the Shutdown So Far?
BroadwayHD is the premiere streaming service for theater lovers everywhere! With all your favorite shows available anytime. ... (read more)