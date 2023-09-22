BROADWAY FOREVER Postponed To Sunday, October 15 Due To Expected Severe Weather In New York City

BROADWAY FOREVER Postponed To Sunday, October 15 Due To Expected Severe Weather In New York City

Today, Broadway Forever announced that the Sunday, September 24th concert will be postponed to Sunday, October 15th at 11:00AM due to expected severe weather in New York City. The Sunday, October 15th concert will take place at Lou Gehrig Plaza in the Bronx (East 161st Street, Grandview Place).

A complete line up of appearances and performances will be announced soon.

For the second consecutive year, NY Forever, in partnership with City National Bank, the New York City Department of Transportation and 161st Street Business Improvement District presents Broadway Forever, empowering New Yorkers across the city to build a better city for all.

Fans will have the opportunity to sign up for future community service opportunities in all five boroughs, which will be coordinated by New York Cares and their partner organizations.

Broadway stars performing throughout New York City celebrate the creativity and resilience that is intrinsic to the city - and provide an opportunity to recognize the volunteers and community organizers who work hard to make New York a better place. The concerts will bring Broadway entertainment to DOT's Public Space Programming, a city initiative that brings free activities to public spaces. 

The events are produced and staged by 6W Entertainment, with additional support from New York Cares and the Times Square Alliance.

With $95.4 billion in assets, City National Bank provides banking, investment, and trust services through 69 branches, including 21 full-service regional centers, in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Nevada, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Washington, D.C. and Miami*. In addition, the company and its investment affiliates manage or administer $94.5 billion in client investment assets.

City National is a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. RBC serves more than 17 million personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the United States and 27 other countries.

For more information about City National, visit the company's website at cnb.com.

*City National Bank does business in Miami and the state of Florida as CN Bank.

NY Forever is a non-profit organization working to recapture faith and pride in New York by organizing and motivating New Yorkers from every borough and generation to participate in the city's civic rebirth. It aims to support the well-being of our city by encouraging and facilitating New Yorkers to participate in gestures big and small. NY Forever is calling all New Yorkers to take the pledge and commit to New York's future.

NYC DOT's Public Space Unit transforms New York City's streets into vibrant public spaces through a variety of programs including Open Streets, Street Seats, and the NYC Plaza Program. High-need public spaces in Priority Investment Areas are supported through the Public Space Programing initiative which aims to bring free events, cultural, and educational activities to plazas and Open Streets.  

Founded as the Capitol District Management Association in 2009, the 161st Street Business Improvement District (BID) was created to provide a vibrant commercial district and improve the quality of life for those who live, work, visit and shop on 161st Street in the Bronx. The 161st Street BID aims to keep the streets clean, promote commerce and enrich the area through special events and cultural projects. The BID is in the heart of the Bronx Capitol District, located on and around 161st street in the shadows of Yankee Stadium. In addition to Yankee Stadium, the district contains many municipal buildings, recreation sites, community organizations, unique shops, restaurants and services. To learn more about the 161st Street BID and stay up-to-date on all happenings in the area, make sure visit 161bid.org and follow the BID on InstagramFacebook, and Twitter



