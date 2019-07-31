BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER To Play Final Performance August 18

The new musical comedy BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER, now playing its New York Premiere engagement at Greenwich House Theater, will play its final performance on Sunday, August 18, 2019 after 48 performances.

Featuring music and lyrics by Tony Award Nominee Joe Iconis ("Smash", Be More Chill, The Black Suits), who also co-wrote the book with Lance Rubin (Denton Little's Deathdate), and Jason SweetTooth Williams (Be More Chill), BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner (The Book of Mormon Supervising Associate Director) and stars Screen Actors Guild Award winner Annie Golden (Hair, Assassins Original Cast, "Orange is the New Black") in the title role. Previews began Tuesday, July 9, 2019 and opening night was Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

An electric musical comedy with an irresistible, soulful new score, Broadway Bounty Hunter follows down-on-her-luck actress Annie (Annie Golden) who has just about had it with showbiz, when along comes a gig no one could have predicted: the opportunity to become a real-life, Kung Fu-fighting bounty hunter. With a six-piece powerhouse band, the musical chronicles the journey of this woman of a certain age -from bad auditions on the streets of New York to beating up bad guys in the jungles of South America and discovering her true badass identity along the way. This New York Premiere, produced by Jennifer Ashley Tepper (Be More Chill) and Allison Bressi (Songbird), follows the musical's sold-out, critically acclaimed world-premiere at Barrington Stage Company.

Annie Golden's career has spanned punk rock, theater and television, having first stepped into the spotlight as lead singer of CBGB headliner The Shirts in the 1970s. On Broadway, she appeared in Hair; Leader of the Pack; Ah, Wilderness!; On the Town, The Full Monty and Violet; and originated the role of Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme in Sondheim's Assassins Off-Broadway. On screen, she played Jeannie Ryan in Milos Forman's 1979 film adaptation of Hair, Norma Romano in five seasons of the hit Netflix series "Orange Is The New Black," and Eudora in I Love You Phillip Morris.

Joining Golden in the cast are Alan H. Green (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Lazarus; Tony Award nominee Brad Oscar(Something Rotten!) as Mac Roundtree; Emily Borromeo (School of Rock) as Shiro Jin; Badia Farha (School of Rock) as Sienna and others; Jasmine Forsberg (Love In Hate Nation at Penn State) as Indigo and others; Omar Garibay (Ghost the Musical) as Spark Plug and others; Jared Joseph (Holler if Ya Hear Me) as Felipe and others; Christina Sajous (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Claudine Machine and others; and Emilie Battle (Dear Evan Hansen at Second Stage) and Ian Coulter-Buford (National Tour of After Midnight) as swings. Broadway veteran Anne L. Nathan (Once, Sunday in the Park with George) performs the title role at Saturday matinee performances.

Named "the future of musical theater" by The New York Times, Joe Iconis has been nominated for a Tony Award, two Drama Desk Awards and a Lucille Lortel Award, and is the recipient of an Ed Kleban Award and Jonathan Larson Award. In addition toBroadway Bounty Hunter and the viral sensation Be More Chill, his original music was featured on Season 2 of NBC's "Smash." His song "Broadway, Here I Come!", originally sung by Jeremy Jordan on the show, was an instant hit and has been hailed by The New York Times as a new entry in The Great American Songbook. Joe is a fixture on the New York cabaret scene with popular shows like "Joe Iconis & Family," and his upcoming musicals include The Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical for La Jolla Playhouse, Punk Rock Girl and Love in Hate Nation.

Rounding out the BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER creative team are Scenic Designer Michael Schweikardt (Rags at Goodspeed), Tony Award-winning Lighting Designers Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer (Assassins, Ragtime, Once on this Island), Costume Designer Sarafina Bush (Pass Over at LCT3), Projection and Video Designer Brad Peterson (Junk, Oslo,Cats), Sound Designer Cody Spencer (Here Lies Love), Music Supervisor and Orchestrator Charlie Rosen (Be More Chill), Vocal Arranger Joel Waggoner (Presto Change-o Composer), Music Director Geoffrey Ko (Be More Chill, Associate), Artistic Consultant Nehemiah Luckett (The TEAM's Primer for a Failed Superpower), Fight Consultant Eric William Morris (King Kong), and Associate Director/Choreographer Leonard Sullivan (The Book of Mormon). Production Management is by Tinc Productions, Stage Manager is E. Sara Barnes, General Manager is KGM Theatrical, with casting by Carrie Gardner CSA. Co-producing the show are Marji and Kevin Finkel, Maxwell Haddad, Winston Hatta, The Schorr Family, August Laksa/Benjamin Nissen, The Nice Kids, Dara Paige Bloomfield/Peri Ganbarg, Gray Lady Entertainment/Marandi Entertainment, Cliff Hopkins, Phil Iconis, Megan Minutillo/Jen Sandler, Mia Moravis, Platypus Productions, Michelle Riley.

Broadway Bounty Hunter is the world's first musical to implement L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound by L-Acoustics, the world's leading manufacturer of premium sound systems. L-ISA is a groundbreaking 3D audio technology that immerses the audience in 360° of music and song, creating a deeper connection with the performance. In comparison to a traditional stereo system, this 13.1 L-ISA surround configuration delivers extremely natural sound in ultra-high resolution, providing unparalleled intelligibility and detail to engage the audience in the irresistible fun and funk of this spirited spectacle.

Tickets are on-sale via www.BroadwayBountyHunter.com.





