BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER Original Cast Recording to Be Released April 24

GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS has announced that Broadway Bounty Hunter - Original Cast Recording will be available on digital and streaming formats on Friday, April 24. The new musical comedy features music and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Joe Iconis ("Smash," Be More Chill), who also co-wrote the book with Lance Rubin (Denton Little's Deathdate), and Jason SweetTooth Williams (Be More Chill). The show is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner (The Book of Mormon, Supervising Associate Director) and stars Screen Actors Guild Award winner Annie Golden (Hair, Assassins, "Orange is the New Black") in the title role.

The album is produced by Joe Iconis, Charlie Rosen and Ian Kagey, and co-produced by Geoffrey Ko, with Jennifer Ashley Tepper serving as executive producer.

To pre-order the album, please visit ghostlightrecords.com/broadwaybountyhunter.html

An electric musical comedy with an irresistible, soulful new score, Broadway Bounty Hunter follows down-on-her-luck actress Annie (Annie Golden) who has just about had it with showbiz, when along comes a gig no one could have predicted: the opportunity to become a real-life, Kung Fu-fighting bounty hunter. With a six-piece powerhouse band, the musical chronicles the journey of this woman of a certain age -from bad auditions on the streets of New York to beating up bad guys in the jungles of South America and discovering her true badass identity along the way. This New York premiere - produced by Jennifer Ashley Tepper (Be More Chill) and Allison Bressi (Songbird) - ran at Greenwich House Theater from July 9 through August 8, 2019, following the musical's sold-out, critically acclaimed world-premiere at Barrington Stage Company.



"Broadway Bounty Hunter is a musical that celebrates people who feel like they don't belong," comments Joe Iconis. "The tough-as-nails misfits, butt-kicking unicorns, and marginalized humans who populate the piece are forced to create a space for themselves in a world that feels equal parts apathetic and dangerous. I am so grateful that we are able to release this particular album at a time when our community feels displaced. Hopefully, people across New York City and America and the world will find themselves bobbing their heads in unintentional unison to the anthems of our woman of a certain age. Broadway Bounty Hunter is a love letter to Annie Golden and all the passionate weirdos like her and I cannot wait for the world to hear what myself and the entire team has been cooking up. Crank it loud, dance along, sing at the top of your lungs, and know that we're all in this together, fighting the good fight."

"The entire Broadway Bounty Hunter team is thrilled to unleash our original cast recording on the world," says Jennifer Ashley Tepper. "We were so proud of the show's 2019 off-Broadway production and can't wait for more people to experience our original musical in album form. We hope that the fighting spirit of Annie Golden and our bounty hunters will inspire joy and tenacity in listeners, and that Broadway Bounty Hunter's killer songs will inspire some much-needed dance parties as we all #StayHome."

When Broadway Bounty Hunter opened in New York, Variety called it "A love letter to Broadway. Just the right balance of hard knocks, soft shoes and soul." Newsday raved that "Annie Golden is a tour de force in this rollicking Joe Iconis musical. Iconis' pop score soars." The New Yorker hailed the show "an unabashedly silly sendup of martial-arts and blaxpoitation movies. The real star is Iconis' catchy score."

Annie Golden's career has spanned punk rock, theater and television, having first stepped into the spotlight as lead singer of CBGB headliner The Shirts in the 1970s. On Broadway, she appeared in Hair; Leader of the Pack; Ah, Wilderness!; On the Town, The Full Monty, and Violet; and originated the role of Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme in Sondheim's Assassins Off-Broadway. On screen, she played Jeannie Ryan in Milos Forman's 1979 film adaptation of Hair, Norma Romano in five seasons of the hit Netflix series "Orange Is the New Black," and Eudora in I Love You Phillip Morris.

The album also features cast members Alan H. Green (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Lazarus; Tony Award nominee Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!) as Mac Roundtree; Emily Borromeo (School of Rock) as Shiro Jin; Badia Farha(School of Rock) as Sienna and others; Jasmine Forsberg (Love in Hate Nation) as Indigo and others; Omar Garibay (Ghost the Musical) as Spark Plug and others; Jared Joseph (Holler if Ya Hear Me) as Felipe and others; and Christina Sajous (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Claudine Machine and others.

The Broadway Bounty Hunter band features Geoffrey Ko (conductor, keyboard I), Zac Zinger (saxophone, woodwinds, keyboard II), Khrys Williams (trumpet, flugabone), Megan Talay (guitar), Amanda Ruzza (bass), and Rosa Avila(drums), with Danielle Gimbal as copyist.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You