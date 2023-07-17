BOY MEETS WORLD Podcast POD MEETS WORLD To Be Presented As Part of the 2023 New York Comedy Festival

The show is hosted by three of the sitcom's stars: Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle, and Rider Strong.

By: Jul. 17, 2023

POPULAR

SCHMIGADOON, Annaleigh Ashford & More Receive 2023 Emmy Nominations - Full List of Nominee Photo 1 2023 Emmy Nominations - See the Full List of Nominees!
Full Cast Set for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE, World Premiere at The Shed Photo 2 Cast Set for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE World Premiere
27 Theater Books for Your Summer 2023 Reading List Photo 3 27 Theater Books for Your Summer 2023 Reading List
West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway Photo 4 West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway

BOY MEETS WORLD Podcast POD MEETS WORLD To Be Presented As Part of the 2023 New York Comedy Festival

The Boy Meets World podcast ‘Pod Meets World,’ hosted by stars Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle, and Rider Strong will tour North America from July 20 through November 9.

As part of the tour, the group will bring their live podcast experience to NYC’s Town Hall on Thursday, November 9 as part of the 2023 New York Comedy Festival. Find full details below. 

"Boy Meets World" ran on ABC from 1993-2000 and followed the lives of young Cory Matthews (Ben Savage), his friend Shawn Hunter (Rider Strong) and his girlfriend, Topanga Lawrence (Danielle Fishel), as they juggled family, friends and school. The hit sitcom tackled such serious topics as broken families, peer pressure and bullying, while maintaining its clever sense of humor.

"Girl Meets World" picks up the story 14 years later, with Cory and Topanga now living in New York, Married and raising quirky five-year-old son, Auggie (August Maturo), and tween daughter, Riley (Rowan Blanchard). Riley and her best friend, Maya (Sabrina Carpenter), traverse the twists and turns of teenage years at Manhattan's John Quincy Adams Middle School, where Cory is their History teacher.

Get dates and full details here.




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Muny Photo
Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Muny

Get a first look inside rehearsals for Little Shop of Horrors at The Muny!

2
Lea Salonga Graciously Escorts Fans Who Snuck Backstage Out Of Dressing Room Photo
Lea Salonga Graciously Escorts Fans Who Snuck Backstage Out Of Dressing Room

A fan of Lea Salonga who snuck backstage to her dressing room with a large group has posted a video of the incident to social media, chronicling the antics which led production security to surround the group and remove them from the theater.

3
Cast Set for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE World Premiere Photo
Cast Set for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE World Premiere

The complete cast and performance dates have been set for for the world premiere of Here We Are, the new musical from Stephen Sondheim and David Ives.

4
Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo
Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour

Monsoon, who broke box office records starring in Chicago on Broadway earlier this year, and BenDeLaCreme will embark on a 30-city international tour, marking the duo’s biggest tour yet, featuring more cities, more shows, and even bigger theaters (including the iconic Dolby Theatre).

More Hot Stories For You

Full Cast Set for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE, World Premiere at The ShedFull Cast Set for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE, World Premiere at The Shed
Video: Celebrate 15 Years of [title of show]Video: Celebrate 15 Years of [title of show]
CHRISTMAS ACTUALLY, From LOVE ACTUALLY Filmmaker, to Open in London in DecemberCHRISTMAS ACTUALLY, From LOVE ACTUALLY Filmmaker, to Open in London in December
Wake Up With BWW 7/17: First Look at HERE LIES LOVE, WEST SIDE STORY at the Muny, and More!Wake Up With BWW 7/17: First Look at HERE LIES LOVE, WEST SIDE STORY at the Muny, and More!

Videos

Video: Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD Video Video: Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions Video
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
FUNNY GIRL
LIFE OF PI
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You