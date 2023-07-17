BOY MEETS WORLD Podcast POD MEETS WORLD To Be Presented As Part of the 2023 New York Comedy Festival

The Boy Meets World podcast ‘Pod Meets World,’ hosted by stars Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle, and Rider Strong will tour North America from July 20 through November 9.

As part of the tour, the group will bring their live podcast experience to NYC’s Town Hall on Thursday, November 9 as part of the 2023 New York Comedy Festival. Find full details below.

"Boy Meets World" ran on ABC from 1993-2000 and followed the lives of young Cory Matthews (Ben Savage), his friend Shawn Hunter (Rider Strong) and his girlfriend, Topanga Lawrence (Danielle Fishel), as they juggled family, friends and school. The hit sitcom tackled such serious topics as broken families, peer pressure and bullying, while maintaining its clever sense of humor.

"Girl Meets World" picks up the story 14 years later, with Cory and Topanga now living in New York, Married and raising quirky five-year-old son, Auggie (August Maturo), and tween daughter, Riley (Rowan Blanchard). Riley and her best friend, Maya (Sabrina Carpenter), traverse the twists and turns of teenage years at Manhattan's John Quincy Adams Middle School, where Cory is their History teacher.

