BOCK STOCK, Summer Stock Re-Imagined, Launches July 20 In NYC & Beyond

25 Dream Team Apprentices, 10 Junior Staff Leaders, 5 Senior Staff Mentors & Special Guests from Broadway, Film, & TV round out "Bock Stock" - NYC's Inaugural Summer Stock Program Produced by Gregory Allan Bock & BockAroundTheClock.com during the Pandemic Era.

Pre-Production started June 11, official 4 week program launches on Monday July 20, 2020.

"Aside from sharpening performing skills, we'll focus on producing our best self. We can't be in the same space with large casts or crowds right now, but how can we prepare for future success in the business of show?" asks Gregory Allan Bock (NYU/Tisch/CAP21, AEA/SAG-AFTRA)

Writing, Directing, Producing, Editing, Self-Taping, Social Media, Branding, Voice Over, Composing & Performing will be collaborated on with a diverse group of professionals & apprentices - mostly in NYC, but also around the U.S. - with International plans in the works.

"The Pandemic woke me up, ended my 5 year creativity block and my depression began to lift. Originally, I placed an ad for Bock Around The Clock Productions. After receiving the first few heart warming applications - complete with the 300 words or less essay I requested on "How do you feel right now?" - I wanted to share my knowledge and give back to young artists' struggling without normal opportunities. I want to help them create in a time of uncertainty. I need to start creating again myself, so I'll teach them, and they'll teach me. We'll all think outside of the box," said Gregory Allan Bock.

Mental & Physical Well-Being are extremely important to "Bock Stock", and Zoom Programs for Dream Team Apprentices, Staff, Mentors & Special Guests have been developed.

"All that you desire to do or possess is already yours. It takes courage, action & perseverance to succeed," said Anna Noble ("Carousel" Broadway Revival, Noble Acts, Bock Stock Mentor)

"As devastating as the Pandemic has been, artists have a unique opportunity to expand their skills, develop new networks, and continue to create in new and exciting ways," said Allan Snyder ("Les Miserables" Broadway, "Phantom of the Opera" 25th Anniversary Tour, Bock Stock Mentor)

Pre-Taped & Live: "Super Bock Stock One Summer Project 2020" or #SBSOSP2020 will be broadcast via Social Media/YouTube on Sat. August 15 & Sun. August 16, 2020.

Deadline for Dream Team Apprenticeship is Monday July 20 @ 10am. Performers for #SBSOSP2020 & Mentors also sought. Visit www.BockAroundTheClock.com to apply.

