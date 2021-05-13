BKLYN THE MUSICAL Starring Diana DeGarmo, Miguel Cervantes, Taylor Iman Jones & More to Stream in June

Art Lab and ShowTown Productions have announced a special streaming presentation of BKLYN The Musical, available for three performances only this June 4, 5, and 6 on BroadwayOnDemand.com.

Directed by Fofonoff, the cast of BKLYN The Musical includes Diana DeGarmo (Hair, BKLYN national tour) as Brooklyn; Miguel Cervantes (Hamilton national tour, American Idiot) as Taylor; Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels, The Devil Wears Prada) as Faith; Quentin Earl Darrington as Streetsigner; Felicia Boswell (Memphis, Shuffle Along...) as Paradice; and Thom Sesma (Sweeney Todd at Barrow Street Theatre), Nick Cearley ("The Skivvies," All Shook Up) and Lauren Molina ("The Skivvies," Rock of Ages) as the City Weeds.

Tickets are now on sale at https://livestream. broadwayondemand.com/art-lab/ for three performances only:

Friday, June 4 at 8:00pm

Saturday, June 5 at 8:00pm

Sunday, June 6 at 5:00pm

Over the past year, Art Lab has become a leader in the virtual theater space with projects including the virtual revival of Amour; Disenchanted! Stay-At-Home Version; readings of the new musical shAme; the weekly series "The Show Must Go On...Show;" and the monthly series "Art Lab Presents."

With book, music, and lyrics by Mark Schoenfeld and Barri McPherson, the project's creative team includes Jennifer Tremblay (costume designer), Sean Mayes (music director), Meg Toohey (music/audio producer and mixer), and Howie Michael Smith (director of photography). Casting by Alexandre Bleau.

BKLYN The Musical tells a tapestry of stories as rich and inspiring as the borough that inspired it. There is a girl named Brooklyn, searching for the father she never knew. There is a troupe of street performers, struggling to be heard as artists... and seen as human beings. And there is an epic battle between two divas, each striving to become The Queen Of The City. Full of unforgettable songs and fizzing with the energy of the streets, BKLYN is a musical waiting for its moment... and that moment is now.