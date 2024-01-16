BIG RIVER Film Adaptation in the Works By CHICKEN & BISCUITS Writer Douglas Lyons

The film is currently being developed by the musical's original producer, Rocco Landesman, among others.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

POPULAR

Roundabout's 2024-2025 Season Will Include New Orleans-Style PIRATES OF PENZANCE with Rami Photo 1 Roundabout's 2024-202 Season Will Include Ramin Karimloo, David Hyde Pierce, Daniel Dae Kim and More
Photos: CHICAGO's Ariana Madix Meets the Press Photo 2 Photos: CHICAGO's Ariana Madix Meets the Press
Review Roundup: PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Opens On Broadway Photo 3 Review Roundup: PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Opens On Broadway
Photos: Stars Turn Out For Opening Night of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Photo 4 Photos: Stars Turn Out For Opening Night of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC

BIG RIVER Film Adaptation in the Works By CHICKEN & BISCUITS Writer Douglas Lyons

Douglas Lyons, who wrote the 2021 Broadway play Chicken and Biscuits, is adapting Big River into a movie musical.

Variety reports that the film is currently being developed by the musical's original producer, Rocco Landesman, along with Emily Baer, Mary Miller, and William Hauptman.

“It is my deepest honor to adapt this beloved Broadway classic for the big screen,” Lyons shared. “With its legendary score and moving tale, ‘Big River’ invites us all to remember there’s more beauty in humanity than hate.”

Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn first opened on Broadway in 1985, winning seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. A revival opened in 2003 with a special ASL production.

This tale of adventure and self-discovery begins on a raft on the Mississippi River in the 1840s, where Huck, escaping from his drunken father, meets up with Jim, a runaway slave. The story of their journey downstream is an American classic that captures the rhythms, sounds and spirit of life on the big river.

The musical numbers include "Do You Want to Go To Heaven," "Waiting for the Light To Shine," "Hand for the Hog," "Muddy Water," "When the Sun Goes Down in the South" and "Worlds Apart."



RELATED STORIES

1
Jordan Dobson and George Salazar Join Keen Companys GLORY DAYS Benefit Concert Photo
Jordan Dobson and George Salazar Join Keen Company's GLORY DAYS Benefit Concert

Complete casting has been announced for Keen Company's upcoming benefit concert of Glory Days by Nick Blaemire and James Gardiner. Find out who is joining the cast here!

2
Mark Ronson Is Ready For a BARBIE Musical: Im Just Waiting For the Call Photo
Mark Ronson Is Ready For a BARBIE Musical: 'I'm Just Waiting For the Call'

Barbie soundtrack producer Mark Ronson is 'absolutely' ready to bring the hit film to the stage. After 'I'm Just Ken' won the Critics Choice Award for Best Original song, Ronson hopped on to the recent speculation about a musical adaptation, saying that he's 'just waiting for the call.'

3
Photos: Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Ana Villafañe Visit BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Photo
Photos: Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Ana Villafañe Visit BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Ana Villafañe recently saw Atlantic Theater Company’s production of Buena Vista Social Club. Following the performances, the two stars met the cast and crew backstage. Check out photos here!

4
Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada Will Lead THE GREAT GATSBY Musical on Broadway This Spring Photo
Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada Will Lead THE GREAT GATSBY Musical on Broadway This Spring

BroadwayWorld has learned that the musical adaptation of The Great Gatsby is headed to Broadway this year. The production, led by Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada, had its pre-Broadway engagement at the Paper Mill Playhouse in 2023.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Mark Ronson Is Ready For a BARBIE Musical: 'I'm Just Waiting For the Call'Mark Ronson Is Ready For a BARBIE Musical: 'I'm Just Waiting For the Call'
Why MEAN GIRLS Was Not Marketed as a Musical: 'You Have the Potential to Turn Off Audiences'Why MEAN GIRLS Was Not Marketed as a Musical: 'You Have the Potential to Turn Off Audiences'
MEAN GIRLS Tops Weekend Box Office With $32 Million; Surpasses Original FilmMEAN GIRLS Tops Weekend Box Office With $32 Million; Surpasses Original Film
Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy WinElton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win

Videos

THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Performs 'Home' on THE VIEW Video
THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Performs 'Home' on THE VIEW
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee Video
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee
SHUCKED Says Goodbye to Broadway; Movie Announced! Video
SHUCKED Says Goodbye to Broadway; Movie Announced!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You