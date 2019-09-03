BIG MOUTH By Theda Sandiford Opens In The Art House Gallery

Art House Gallery is very pleased to present "BIG MOUTH", by Theda Sandiford!

Big Mouth is a collection of one-sided conversations. "As a woman, I find it is often easier to make my way in the world by keeping my mouth shut. To simply grin and bare it when haters, well-meaning friends or co-workers say or do something incorrect or insensitive. As a child, my father would say to me, "Better to be thought a fool than open your mouth and remove all doubt". So in keeping my mouth shut, I learned, to be seen, and selectively heard. With 'Big Mouth', I am all of it. The sass, the crass, the erudite and more than that, aware. Aware of the language used to quiet me down. To remind me of what is and most importantly, what isn't being said.

Thanks to Big Mouth... look who has the last word now".

Opening Reception is on Saturday, September 7th from 5pm to 8pm.

Preview on JC FRIDAYS - Friday, September 6th from 6pm - 7pm

Art Talk and Yarn Wrapping - Sunday, September 15th, 1pm - 3pm

Art Talk and Yarn Wrapping - Saturday, September 21st, 1pm - 3pm

Show runs until September 29th

Gallery Hours will be Saturdays and Sundays from 12 to 3pm.

Appointments available - Contact gallery@arthouseproductions.org for information.

Curated by Andrea McKenna

When you have entered your overwhelm of work, ambition, fear and fragility, there you will find Theda Sandiford and her work. While many Artists are looking to uncover or remove the layers that we walk with - Ms. Saniford embraces them; giving them a place in our visual memory versus that of the mind. With music as a backdrop and sound as a trail, we are transported into our own Selves, connecting to the metaphors we have created in our own lives.

With her work, we are asked to embrace ourselves layer of paint by layer of found object, that which is meticulously placed in chaotic grace on the 'countenance' of each face, each moment. References to the past, childhoods' ease and adulthood uncertainty - there are consistencies. Organized confusion allows the viewer to safely navigate that which at first seems, unsafe. We are allowed to be free in our understanding of her work as all that is required is a chance to know ourselves as new again.

Theda Sandiford's work recreates the experience of freedom - and more importantly, not alone.

Sandiford's heritage has afforded her the opportunity to know herself as a symphony of production and esthetic values; that of order and ease. Her German mother and Barbadian father created a life for she and her sibling that drew straight lines of multihued understanding.

So when she was diagnosed with dyslexia and later MS, these 'obstacles' were addressed with deliberateness that gave way to greatness. A well-established music executive, Theda has risen to the top of her field by giving herself the grace and space she and her Artwork deserve.

As the viewers of her work can and do attest - they are afforded the same.

The themes of grace, power, memory and the healing properties of music pervade Sandiford's work. A visual soundtrack for life, her works are alive with sound, color and movement. It is important to note there is a renaissance at Theda's core. When she was able to create time in her schedule - Theda became a sought after Sommelier. This allows her to elevate any IRL studio experience you have with Theda. She expertly prepares not only a soundtrack but an experience for you mind and palate - transporting you to the places we all yearn to be, free to be and understood. The community of Artists, Musicians and even the locals of Jersey City, provide Theda with references, materials and collectors. Her work resides in such notable collections as Apple (HQ), on the set of 'Being Mary Jane' (in the stars' on set apt) and in a large format installation at Lake Cuomo.





