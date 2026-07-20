BEYOND THE VEIL: Jason Kruk to Hold CD Release Show at The Muse in Sturgeon Bay

Drummer Jason Kruk is set to hold a CD release show for his new album BEYOND THE VEIL on Thursday, July 23, at The Muse, located at 330 Jefferson Street in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, with doors opening at 7 p.m. and the performance beginning at 8 p.m. Kruk will lead a band that includes Ben Dameron on guitar, Matt Turner on piano, rhodes, and cello, Tom Washatka on tenor saxophone, and Mark Urness on acoustic and electric bass. The album features twelve original fusion compositions by Kruk, recorded with guitarists Wayne Krantz and Adam Rogers alongside several members of Snarky Puppy.

The Muse is located at https://musesturgeonbay.org/.

ABOUT THE ALBUM

BEYOND THE VEIL was released May 1, 2026, on SunGoose Records (Catalog Number: SUNG-260; UPC: 8 88295 49833 3). All compositions and arrangements are by Jason Kruk.

Musicians on the recording include Jason Kruk on drums and compositions, Wayne Krantz on guitar, Adam Rogers on guitar, Fima Ephron on bass, Michael League on bass, Bob Lanzetti on guitar, Art Hirahara on piano, and Brian Donohoe on tenor saxophone.

TRACK LISTING

1. Ascension — 4:44

2. Awakening — 6:03

3. The Lion — 6:22

4. The Ox — 6:13

5. The Eagle — 9:18

6. The Man — 6:00

7. Dad — 5:15

8. Water — 5:49

9. Wind — 5:11

10. Earth — 5:45

11. Fire — 6:03

12. Creation — 6:55

Total time: 73:38

In his busy career, Jason Kruk has played drums and uplifted the music of a countless number of jazz, fusion, funk, and rock groups. His previous album Leaving Saturn showcased him not only as a drummer but as a wide-ranging composer whose music, while often featuring infectious grooves, was never predictable.

BEYOND THE VEIL continues in that vein, building upon the success of Leaving Saturn. Jason Kruk is joined by two masterful guitarists (Wayne Krantz and Adam Rogers), tenor-saxophonist Brian Donohoe, pianist-keyboardist Art Hirahara, bassist Fima Ephron, and two members of Snarky Puppy: bassist Michael League and guitarist Bob Lanzetti. The resulting music ranges from the intense to the introspective, from being spiritual to conveying uninhibited passion.

A pattern played by pianist Hirahara launches the album's opening selection 'Ascension' which has adventurous piano and tenor solos. The momentum never slows down throughout the dozen Kruk compositions. 'Awakening' features a catchy drum groove, funky bass, and a particularly colorful guitar solo. 'The Lion,' which could be considered avant-fusion, has some pretty wild playing by guitarist Adam Rogers, while 'The Ox' has a strong melody, infectious rhythms, and creative keyboard and tenor improvisations.

'The Eagle,' is one of BEYOND THE VEIL's highpoints. It has constantly changing grooves and tempos that will keep one guessing as to what will happen next, forming quite an eventful musical flight. Next is 'The Man,' a menacing strut with wailing guitar from Krantz. 'Dad' is a contrast, a jazz ballad with quiet interplay between guitar and bass. 'Water,' after a wistful beginning with quiet playing by tenor-saxophonist Donohoe suddenly shifts to become an intense exploration with raging solos. 'Wind' has a melody that builds and builds along with some heated rhythmic unisons. BEYOND THE VEIL concludes with the quirky 'Earth,' an explosive 'Fire,' and the wondrous and other-worldly 'Creation.' Throughout the set, the leader's assertive and inventive drumming inspires the other musicians to play with creativity, spontaneity and passion.

Jason Kruk, who earned a Master's degree in Jazz Studies from the University of North Texas, is based in New York and has toured throughout Europe and North America. He has an endless amount of credits which include working with the members of Snarky Puppy, Mike League, Bob Lanzetti, Mike 'Maz' Maher, Jay Jennings, Tom Luer, Sean Nowell, Linda Oh, Pascal Le Boeuf, Remy Le Boeuf, Jeff Eckels, Ken Peplowski, Kim Richmond, Kelly Sill, and many others.

Now with the release of the fusion epic BEYOND THE VEIL, Jason Kruk will become well known not only for his powerful drumming but for his very original compositions.

More information is available at www.jasonkruk.com and www.sungooserecords.com.

Following the Sturgeon Bay date, Kruk is scheduled to perform with his trio at Riverside Yacht Club in Riverside, Connecticut, on August 1, and to bring BEYOND THE VEIL to Ken's Jazz Attic in Larchmont, New York, on October 10, with guitarist Oz Noy joining that lineup.

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