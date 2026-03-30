BECKY SHAW to Host 'Night of a Thousand Beckys' With $59 Tickets and More

At the Thursday, April 2 performance of Broadway's Becky Shaw, Second Stage Theater will be hosting "Night of a Thousand Beckys" at the Hayes Theater!

In celebration of Becky Shaw, the production is packing the Hayes Theater with as many Beckys as possible (or Beccas, or Rebeccas, or Beck..etts? – you get the idea) for one night.

Use the code IAMBECKY* to purchase tickets as low as $59 for the performance on Thursday, April 2. The first 100 Beckys who purchase tickets to that night’s show will receive an exclusive swag bag along with other surprises!

In the new comedy from two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist Gina Gionfriddo, a blind date spirals spectacularly off the rails. The cast features Madeline Brewer, Lauren Patten, Patrick Ball, Alden Ehrenreich, Linda EmondGet a first look at production photos HERE!