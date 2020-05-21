BD Wong to be the First Guest on Live & In Color's BE OUR GUEST Weekly Interactive Happy Hour
Echoing the current spirit of "The show must go on(line)," Devanand Janki, artistic director for new works development organization Live & In Color unveiled plans Wednesday for a weekly interactive conversation series featuring some of Broadway's brightest names, all celebrating the diversity of today's world.
Grab your laptop, favorite cocktail, and come prepared with questions for Be Our Guest, a weekly interactive happy hour with industry professionals. Starting on Wednesday, May 27th, and every Wednesday on Facebook Live, Devanand Janki, founder and artistic director of Live & In Color, will welcome theater industry professionals for a spirited discussion on what diversity in the arts means to them and how they've thrived in the landscape. The series promises advice, inspiration, and maybe even a little inside dish! Each week, Janki will kick-off the discussion, but unlike other online chat programs, he'll be moderating questions from the online audience.
Be Our Guest's first guest will be Tony Award-winning actor BD Wong (Broadway's M. Butterfly and Comedy Central's Nora From Queens).
Tune in May 27th at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time at https://www.facebook.com/theatreincolors
Upcoming guests include Tony Award nominee Brenda Braxton (Smokey Joe's Cafe, Chicago), former Miss America Nina Davaluri (TV's Made in America), transgender actress and activist Aneesh Sheth (TV's Jessica Jones), and Broadway's Mauricio Martinez (On Your Feet!).
"This challenging time has bittersweetly brought us together in ways that I could have never imagined," says Devanand Janki. "I am excited to explore this new online medium. So much of our work at Live & In Color has been about connecting our diverse communities. We are committed to continue building what we started 5 years ago. Through our new virtual programming, we will continue to create, connect and celebrate our amazing artists in any way we can."
The brainchild of Lucille Lortel Award-winning director and choreographer Devanand Janki, Live & In Color develops new work for the stage that promotes and celebrates diversity. Emphasizing non-traditional casting, multi-ethnic participants, and bold theatricality, LAIC offers unique development opportunities for new plays and musicals that encourage dialogue among artists from a variety of cultures. To learn more about Live & In Color visit www.theatreincolor.com
