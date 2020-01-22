BC/EFA's BROADWAY BACKWARDS Returns on March 16, 2020 At The New Amsterdam Theatre

Click Here for More Articles on BC/EFA

Broadway's biggest stars and beloved legends will share LGBTQ twists on classic and modern favorites when Broadway Backwards returns on Monday, March 16.

Tickets go on sale today for this one-night-only event produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and benefiting Broadway Cares and the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center in New York City.

Tickets are available at broadwaycares.org or by calling 212.840.0770, ext. 229. Prices start at $100.

The evening features artists singing the great songs of musical theatre. Broadway Backwards is a show where gender doesn't matter but love does.

The 15th edition of Broadway Backwards (#broadwaybackwards) will be performed at 8 pm at Broadway's New Amsterdam Theatre (214 West 42nd Street, NYC), currently home to Disney's long-running hit Aladdin.

VIP tickets include premium seats and a special post-show cocktail and hors d'oeuvres reception with the cast. A limited number of "Backstage & Beyond" ticket packages also are available, which include the opportunity to see the dress rehearsal, exclusive backstage access, a meet-and-greet with some of the stars of Broadway Backwards, premium seats for the show and more.

This year's special guest performers will be announced in the coming weeks. Creator Robert Bartley will return to direct and choreograph the show. He will be joined by Mary-Mitchell Campbell as music supervisor, James Kinney as choreographer and Joshua Buscher-West as choreographer and associate director.

Last year's exciting and empowering edition raised a record $704,491. The 130-person cast featured a bevy of Broadway stars, including Jenn Colella, Gavin Creel, Darren Criss, Ariana DeBose, Andrew Rannells and Kathleen Turner, backed by a live, 12-piece orchestra.

What began as a small, grassroots concert performed at The Center in 2006 quickly grew into a highly anticipated event presented in Broadway's best theatres. In its 14 editions, Broadway Backwards has raised more than $4.8 million for Broadway Cares and The Center.





