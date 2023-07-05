BANKRA - A Caribbean Culture Festival Comes To Queens August 12

BRAATA PRODUCTIONS has announced this year's BANKRA, a multidisciplinary Caribbean Culture Festival celebrating Dominica, Bahamas and St. Kitts & Nevis the three islands that will be centered with this year's Braata programming, and as always Jamaica.

This annual festival celebrates Caribbean folk traditions, including music, dance, storytelling, and culinary arts. It aims to preserve and showcase the rich cultural heritage of the Caribbean diaspora.

The festival takes its name from the Jamaican Patois word "bankra," which means "bundled straw" like a basket or "burlap sack." The term symbolizes the resourcefulness and creativity of Caribbean people in transforming simple materials into beautiful and functional objects. This festival serves to “carry on a bankra of traditions”, states Clarke and he “wishes for everyone, parents, children, grandparents, church groups and more to join them in celebrating their heritage.”

The Bankra Caribbean Culture Festival features live performances by Caribbean artists, interactive workshops, craft demonstrations, and food vendors offering traditional Caribbean cuisine. It provides a platform for Caribbean artists and performers to showcase their talents and engage with the community.

The day's events feature a Drumming circle, Steel Pan Orchestra, Basket Weaving demonstration and instruction, Storytelling, a Pop-Up Cultural Exhibit featuring life-sized puppets of Anansy, Rolling Calf, Bacoo among others, and the Play Zone featuring dandy shandy, marbles, hopscotch, ring games and more.

The event also welcomes special guests CAPTAIN I CAN! and Mrs. Sonshine (Altano and Tamara Morgan), who are on a mission to promote the social wealth of children and adults, through positive and inspirational words and songs which encourage, enhance self-esteem, good values, and positive behavioral changes. It is proven that words create thoughts, thoughts create actions and actions create your destiny.

This event is free and open to the public. Make a reservation at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2251771®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betterunite.com%2FBraataProductions-bankracaribbeanculturefestival2023?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or call (917) 668-2209 for more information.

The event is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature. This program is also partially supported by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in Partnership with the New City Council and Councilwoman Nantasha Williams with additional support from the Howard Gilman Foundation.

Braata is a Jamaican colloquial term meaning 'more,' which is what this company aspires to do -- give its supporters and audiences something more at all times. Started by actor/singer Andrew Clarke in May 2009, the goal for Braata has always been to provide entertainment and education to our patrons and give voice to diverse experiences, performers, writers, and directors plus bring Caribbean folk culture, music movement, stories, artists and theatre to the United States.

Braata aims to authentically represent the culture of the Caribbean islands and to prioritize cultivating and re-telling Caribbean stories and legends for generations to come. Braata is dedicated to giving Caribbean and Caribbean-American artists a platform through which to showcase their work and talents. Braata seeks to define its position as one of the leading performing arts organizations in New York City. We maintain strong ties to the community and have a reputation for artistic excellence, educational innovation, and fiscal responsibility. Allowing immigrants' voices a chance for creative expression, our principal activities include theatre, music, and folk arts, in addition to education and community outreach. These activities take us on engagements outside of the 5 boroughs of NYC to Connecticut, Rochester, and Boston to name a few. Braata's goal is to rekindle an appreciation for Caribbean culture & heritage amongst Caribbeans and non-Caribbeans alike by engaging community members in New York and surrounding areas.

In its brief history, Braata Productions' projects and programs have served over 350 artists, directors, designers, technicians and young entrepreneurial artists and has enjoyed many successes including the creation of The Braata Folk Singers, Braata Education & Outreach titled Project BE, Braata Theatre Workshop and The “Braata" Award.

The FREE event will take place on Saturday, August 12th at 1:00 pm at ARCHIE SPIGNER PARK, 111-65 Merrick Blvd, Queens, NY 11433. Reservations are recommended at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2251771®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betterunite.com%2FBraataProductions-bankracaribbeanculturefestival2023?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

For more information, visit braataproductions.org.