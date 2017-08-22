BANDSTAND Choreographer to Helm THE SONG AND DANCE OF BROADWAY, Starring Willemijn Verkaik, Earl Carpenter and More in Tokyo

Bandstand Associate Choreographer Mark Stuart will direct and choreograph "The Song and Dance of Broadway" as part of the World Musical Concert series at the Tokyu Theatre Orb, the largest theater in Tokyo.

"The Song and Dance of Broadway" will honor the musical and dance genres from some of the most beloved musicals of the last fifty years, including Fosse, Sweet Charity, Smokey Joe's Café, The Wiz and Wicked.

"The Song and Dance of Broadway" will star Earl Carpenter, Siobhan Dillon, Eric Kunzte, Willemijn Verkaik and will feature dancers from Mark Stuart Dance Theatre, including Jaime Verazin (Bandstand Assistant Choreographer, Finding Neverland), Michelle Camaya (Lion King, Come Fly Away), Daniel Gaymon (CATS) and Colby Lindeman (Wicked, An American in Paris).

The event will also include a special preview of Mark Stuart Dance Theatre's dance musical STANDARD TIME: When Change Comes (Nominated for Best Theatrical Experience Off-Broadway).

Tokyu Theatre Orb opened in 2012 and is called the "Theatre in the Sky." The theater features 2000 seats on the 11th floor of a skyscraper in Tokyo.

For further information on "The Song and Dance of Broadway," visit theatre-orb.com/english/lineup/20171007.html.

The Tony Award winning production of the new American musical Bandstand, directed and choreographed by three time Tony Award winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton, In The Heights) and featuring music by Richard Oberacker and a book and lyrics byRobert Taylor and Richard Oberacker, will conclude its critically acclaimed engagement on Broadway on Sunday, September, 17, 2017 following 24 previews and 166 regular performances.

Mark Stuart currently serves as the Associate Choreographer of BANDSTAND on Broadway (Tony Award, Best Choreography). As Producing Artistic Director of Mark Stuart Dance Theatre he created, directed, and choreographed the award nominated Off-Broadway dance-musical *STANDARD TIME: When Change Comes*.

Stuart's award winning choreography and performances have been featured on Broadway, in films, commercials, and in print. Credits include.. *Film*- Dirty Dancing 2017 (Asst. Choreographer), Hail Caesar. *Broadway -* The Bandstand (Asst. Choreographer), Women on The Verge.. *Print -* Italian Vogue (Choreographer).

Stuart is two-time Joseph Jefferson Award Winner for Best Choreography and the recipient of 2011 BroadwayWorld Award for Choreography for The Wiz, hailed as "a work of art." A two- time American Lindy Hop Champion, Stuart has enjoyed international celebrity for his role in Swing!, appearing in numerous TV specials and concerts worldwide. For more information, visit www.markstuart.org.

