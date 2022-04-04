Australian Theatre Festival NYC to Present 2022 New Play Award

Co-Artistic Directors Mark Barford, Connor Delves and Jillian Geurts today announced the Australian Theatre Festival NYC 2022 New Play Award.

"We are thrilled to announce that we are producing the New Play Award for a third consecutive year. With the continued building of this unique award, we hope to engage even more Australian playwrights with this opportunity and look forward to receiving entries from around the world. The award exists to help fulfill our mission of celebrating and showcasing Australian plays and artists in New York City, and we are very grateful to our award sponsors, Shane and Cathryn Brennan, for helping us to make this happen." expressed Barford, Delves and Geurts.

Now in its third year, the Australian Theatre Festival NYC 2022 New Play Award will celebrate two new plays with distinct Australian voices.

The award offers a total cash prize of $7,500 USD for two unproduced, full-length plays written by Australian playwrights, over the age of 18.

This year they will award one winner with $5,000 USD and one runner-up with $2,500 USD. The winning play will be developed with ATF Co-Artistic Director Mark Barford and presented in New York City as part of The Australian Theatre Festival NYC.

Last year, our 2020 winning play 'The Tiniest Thing' by Richard Jordan, was produced as the centerpiece of our festival program. The 2021 winner was Lewis Treston for his play 'Hubris & Humiliation', with Yvette Walker named runner-up for 'Seven Deadly Gins'. Lewis' play will be presented this year as a part of our 2022 Festival.

Before submitting your play, please carefully read the following eligibility criteria and terms & conditions.

To be eligible plays must-

1) Be written by a playwright who is an Australian citizen, but can be a resident of any country, or is currently a permanent resident of Australia.

2) Be at least 60 minutes in length.

3) Not have been previously submitted to the Australian Theatre Festival NYC New Play Award.

4) Not have been published.

5) Not have been previously produced at a production level in any context (previous readings and workshops are okay).

6) Not be contracted for a future production.

7) Not have won, been runner-up, or a finalist in another Australian playwriting award.

Terms and Conditions-

1) Due to the large volume of entries, The Australian Theatre Festival NYC is unable to give feedback.

2) Plays submitted may be original ideas or adaptations from other forms providing that permission to adapt the material has been obtained from the copyright holder. The rights for all material in the work must be secured by the playwright prior to entry, including any songs, poems or quotes.

3) The Australian Theatre Festival NYC has worldwide first right of refusal to produce the winning play for a period of 12 months following the announcement of the winner.

4) A limit of one entry per Playwright.

Entry Requirements-

To submit your entry, please complete the following Google Form before midnight (NYC, EST) Monday June 6th, 2022 : 2022 New Play Award Submission Form https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdlq94Pmt6UY5QKldAKDBJOvh8v7FtATVWkST6Ad2IDNsoUuw/viewform

In sending us your play, you assure us that you have read the above terms & conditions and eligibility requirements for the ATF 2022 New Play Award. You declare your eligibility under the conditions and your agreement to the terms listed. You guarantee that the script is your original work, that you are the sole copyright holder of all material used and that it has never been produced for public performance. Failure to meet the above terms and conditions and eligibility requirements will result in automatic disqualification.

Submissions are due midnight Monday June 6th, 2022 (NYC, EST).

Finalists will be announced Monday August 8th, 2022 (NYC, EST).

The winner & runner-up will be announced Monday August 22nd, 2022 (NYC, EST).

For more information visit australiantheatrefestival.com/2022-new-play-award

