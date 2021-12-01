Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The documentary, Whitney Houston In Focus, will be directed and produced by Benjamin Alfonsi.

Dec. 1, 2021  

Audra McDonald to Executive Produce and Narrate Whitney Houston Documentary

Deadline has reported that Audra McDonald will narrate and executive produce a new documentary about Whitney Houston.

The documentary, Whitney Houston In Focus, will be directed and produced by Benjamin Alfonsi, and is based on an upcoming book on Houston by photographer Bette Marshall, who met Houston as an 18-year-old unknown before she signed her record deal with Clive Davis and Arista Records.

Bette Marshall's book, titled 'Young Whitney', will be released in February 2022.

"Whitney Houston is an artist I worshipped from the moment I first heard her sing. Her voice was simply miraculous and her artistry was perfection," McDonald said. "We all witnessed her superstardom, and I'm honored to help tell this part of Whitney's story, before it all began."


