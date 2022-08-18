Audra McDonald, Max von Essen, Jessica Vosk & More to Perform in PTown in August & September

Producing Artistic Director Mark Cortale is continuing to shine a star-bright spotlight on his biggest and most ambitious lineup of stars yet, for this, his eleventh anniversary season at the acclaimed Provincetown venue. As the August sun bakes PTown's beaches to perfection outdoors by day, Cortale's Town Hall series attracts a constellation of dazzling stars on stage indoors by night. The Town Hall Series will once again raise funds for Sandy Hook Promise and will also notably be the landing site for a stop by Grammy Award winning, platinum selling recording stars, Indigo Girls who sold out their early show as soon as it was announced and have added a late show to their one-night only Town Hall date, on August 21. The historic six-time Tony Award Winner Audra McDonald, star of Broadway's The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess, Carousel, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, and HBO's The Gilded Age, has announced her return by popular demand to the Town Hall series on August 28 with Seth Rudetsky as music director & host. This concert will feature all new songs - a completely different program than what she performed at the top of summer season in late May.

Late August at The Art House brings Edmund Bagnell, 1st Violinist & vocalist of the internationally acclaimed group Well-Strung, who returns to the Art House series, August 19 & 20 with an all new show. Marilyn Maye, Grammy nominee and living legend who has been called "The greatest white female singer in the world" by none other than Ella Fitzgerald returns for her eleventh summer for a two week run from August 23 through September 3, with 94: Of Course There's More, with Tedd Firth at piano, Daniel Glass on drums & Steve Doyle on bass. Max von Essen, Tony Award and Grammy Award nominated singer and actor best known for his role as Henri in the award winning production of An American in Paris on Broadway, a year long run in the Broadway production of Anastasia and just off of a nationwide tour in Lincoln Center Theater's revival of Falsettos, will make his P-Town debut on August 26 & 27, with Billy Stritch on piano.

Mr. Cortale's new "Virtuoso" series spotlighting six of the solo classical reps brightest stars, will also continue at Provincetown's Art House with debuts by: Brian Calhoon, Marimba, on August 25 and Marisol Montalvo, Soprano, with William Hobbs at the piano on September 8.

PTown says "see you in September" as Longtime P-Town and Art House favorite Steven Brinberg brings his latest edition of Simply Barbra to P-Town with Chris Denny at the piano, offering Streisand hits, hilarious anecdotes and celebrating the recent 50th anniversaries of her films Hello, Dolly and On A Clear Day, September 1 & 2. Nicolas King - who the New York Times calls a "polished crooner" who takes pop and jazz and infuses his Broadway roots in a swinging concert that "makes waves faster than a raging tsunami!" (Theater Scene) - will return September 3 with Tedd Firth at the piano, Daniel Glass on drums and Steve Doyle on bass.

Labor Day weekend will also welcome surging singer Jessica Vosk, who starred most recently as Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway, and made her critically acclaimed sold-out Carnegie Hall debut this winter, which featured special guest Kristin Chenoweth. Ms. Vosk will arrive in Ptown on Sept. 4th for Broadway @ The Art House w/Seth Rudetsky directly after completing her star turn as the Narrator in Joseph & The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the St. Louis MUNY.

Also recently announced for September, Provincetown Dramatic Arts in association with Mark Cortale presents Quickies: 4 Short Plays from Provincetown from September 6 - 21. A collection of hard-hitting dramas and heartwarming comedies, the plays offer four unique perspectives of contemporary LGBTQ+ life in America. Quickies was accepted as an official selection in the 2022 International Dublin Gay Theatre Festival, where it was a finalist for four awards - including best actor and best play. Daniel Shevlin, star cellist of Well-Strung joins the Broadway series with his solo star-turn Versatile, on September 9 & 10, featuring Lance Horne at the piano. Hannah Corneau, who made her Broadway debut as Elphaba in Wicked and starred in the New Works Provincetown world premiere presentation of the new musical Maiden Voyage, makes her solo debut in the Art House series for one show only on September 17 with Ross Baum at the piano.



Mauricio Martinez, Mexican Emmy Winning actor and recording artist, who made his stellar American crossover on Broadway as hit maker & producer Emilio Estefan in On Your Feet! The Story Of Emilio & Gloria Estefan, makes his debut in the series for one show only, on September 24, with Brian Nash at the piano. A household name in his native Mexico, Mauricio starred in the two seasons of NBC Universo's original Emmy Winning TV series El Vato on Netflix and will soon be featured in Peacock's Armas De Mujer. Beth Malone, Tony nominated star of Fun Home, Angels in America and most recently star of the Off-Broadway revival of The Unsinkable Molly Brown, makes her anticipated PTown Art House return September 30 & October 1 w/Seth Rudetsky as music director & host.

...And, last but, hauntingly never ever least: Jinkx Monsoon Just crowned as the WINNER of RuPaul's Drag Race ALL STARS 7 will return to Provincetown later in fall, for one night only with Major Scales at the piano for Spooky Bear Weekend at Town Hall on October 29th.

Mark Cortale is celebrating his eleventh anniversary season as Producing Artistic Director of The Art House in Provincetown, MA. Since 2011 he has presented artists that include Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Sutton Foster, Kristin Chenoweth, Chita Rivera, Megan Mullally and Christine Ebersole. In 2019, he co-produced the Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel nominated Off-Broadway musical Midnight At The Never Get. He founded the international Broadway @ Concert Series featuring Seth Rudetsky as music director and host in Provincetown in 2011 and has presented these concerts at theatres that include the Steppenwolf Theatre Company, The Broward Center, The Wallis, The Kimmel Center, New Orleans Center for Creative Arts,Huntington Theatre Company, The Herbst Theatre and the Leicester Square Theatre in London. Mark also founded the singing string quartet Well-Strung which debuted at The Art House in 2012. In 2019 he launched the developmental theatre lab New Works Provincetown.

Judy Gold

Yes, I Can Say That

Continues Aug. 16 - Aug. 31, Tuesdays & Wednesdays @ 7:30 PM ET

Ginger Minj

RuPaul's Drag Race Star

Continues Aug. 17 - Sept. 3, Wednesdays - Saturdays @ 9:00 PM ET

Edmund Bagnell

New solo show!

Star Violinist & Vocalist from Well-Strung

Broadway @ The Art House

August 19 & 20 @ 7:30 PM ET

Indigo Girls

Emily Saliers & Amy Ray

The Town Hall Series

August 21 @ 6:30 PM ET Show SOLD OUT,

Additional 9:00 PM ET SHOW ADDED

Marilyn Maye

94: Of Course There's More

Broadway @ The Art House

August 23 - September 3, Tuesdays - Saturdays @ 6:00 PM ET

Brian Calhoon, Marimba

The Virtuoso Series

August 25 @ 7:30 PM ET

Max von Essen

Tony Award & Grammy Award nominated star

w/Billy Stritch @ the piano

Broadway @ The Art House

August 26 & 27 @ 7:30 PM ET

Audra McDonald

6-Time Tony Award Winner

w/Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host

The Town Hall Series

August 28 @ 8:30 PM ET - ALL NEW SONGS & SHOW

Simply Barbra

Starring Steven Brinberg

w/Chris Denny @ the piano.

Critically Acclaimed Drag Artist

September 1 & 2 @ 7:30 PM ET

Nicolas King

Grammy nominated Jazz & Cabaret star

w/Tedd Firth at the piano, Daniel Glass on drums and Steve Doyle on bass

Broadway @ The Art House

September 3 @ 7:30 PM ET

Jessica Vosk

Star of Wicked & Fiddler on the Roof

w/Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host

Broadway @ The Art House

September 4 @ 6:30 PM ET & 9:00 PM ET - TWO SHOWS / ONE NIGHT ONLY

Quickies: 4 Short Plays from Provincetown

a collection of four short plays written by playwrights associated with Provincetown.

September 6 - 21, Tuesdays and Wednesdays @ 7:30 PM ET

Marisol Montalvo, Soprano

w/William Hobbs @ the piano

The Virtuoso Series

September 8 @ 7:30 PM ET

Daniel Shevlin

Star Cellist & Vocalist from Well-Strung

w/Lance Horne @ the piano

Broadway @ The Art House

September 9 & 10 @ 7:00 PM ET

Hannah Corneau

Star of Wicked & Maiden Voyage

w/Ross Baum @ the piano

Broadway @ The Art House

September 17 @ 7:00 PM ET - ONE SHOW ONLY

Mauricio Martinez

Star of On Your Feet

w/Brian Nash @ the piano

Broadway @ The Art House

September 24 @ 7:00 PM ET - ONE SHOW ONLY

Beth Malone

w/Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host

Broadway @ The Art House

September 30 & October 1 @ 7:00 PM ET