Audra McDonald, Bobby Cannavale Join The Lelt Foundation's Virtual Gala

The Lelt Foundation's Virtual Gala will take place next week, Wednesday, July 15 at 7pm ET.



Along with Emcee Bobby Cannavale and multiple Broadway musicians, get comfortable for a 40 minute production, including an appearance from record-breaking Tony winner Audra McDonald performing "Some Days" by Steve Marzulo.

The event will be hosted by the Lelt Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing emergency relief funding for vulnerable populations in Ethiopia who have been effected by coronavirus lock downs.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lelt-foundation-4th-annual-virtual-gala-tickets-107121764080 to register.

