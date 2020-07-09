Audra McDonald, Bobby Cannavale Join The Lelt Foundation's Virtual Gala
The Lelt Foundation's Virtual Gala will take place next week, Wednesday, July 15 at 7pm ET.
Along with Emcee Bobby Cannavale and multiple Broadway musicians, get comfortable for a 40 minute production, including an appearance from record-breaking Tony winner Audra McDonald performing "Some Days" by Steve Marzulo.
The event will be hosted by the Lelt Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing emergency relief funding for vulnerable populations in Ethiopia who have been effected by coronavirus lock downs.
Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lelt-foundation-4th-annual-virtual-gala-tickets-107121764080 to register.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Patti LuPone Wants to Narrate Mary Trump's New Book For Randy Rainbow to Lip-Sync
Could we be getting a new Randy Rainbow/Patti LuPone collaboration? We sure hope so!...
QUIZ: Attend the Winter's Ball to Find Out Which Hamilton Star Will Be Your Date!
We're going back to 1780 for A Winter's Ball (you know, where the Schuyler Sisters are the envy of all?) for our latest Hamilton quiz!...
VIDEO: Listen to Act 1 of HAMILTON, Acted Out by The Muppets
Voice actor and comedian Ricky Downes III has recorded all of Act I of Hamilton... in the voices of all The Muppets!...
HAMILTON Film Ineligible for Oscars; Emmy Consideration Possible
Despite its hugely popular launch on Disney+ this weekend, the film of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton will not be eligible for consideration at the Aca...
VIDEO: On This Day, July 9- Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phillipa Soo, Ariana DeBose, and Leslie Odom, Jr. Say Goodbye to HAMILTON
On this day in 2016, original Hamilton cast members, Leslie Odom Jr., Phillipa Soo, and Ariana DeBose along with the musical's star and composer, Lin-...
Voting Open For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Album Awards
Voting has opened for the 2020 BWW Albums/CDs Awards, recognizing the best releases from 2019 & 2020....