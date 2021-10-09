Auction of Memorabilia from Broadway's Marin Mazzie and Jason Danieley for Cancer Support Community to be Held This Month

The Cancer Support Community (CSC) and Applause Shop announced today that they are teaming up to hold a special auction of theatrical memorabilia from Mazzie and her husband and fellow Broadway star Jason Danieley.

Proceeds from the auction of the personal collection of Mazzie, a Theater Hall of Fame inductee, and Danieley will enable CSC to provide even more free support and navigation services to individuals across the country affected by cancer.

The auction opens October 23 and runs until November 1 at https://bit.ly/marinjasoncsc, coinciding with CSC's 2021 Annual Celebration, an uplifting and inspiring evening of hope and community. The Celebration will be held virtually on October 28 at 8 p.m. ET. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/CSCAnnualCelebration

The auction contains hundreds of items at every price point and includes some one of kind treasures, such as:

The blouse Marin wore when she starred as Diana in the Broadway production of Next to Normal

The embroidered logo bathrobe that Marin wore when she originated the role of Mother in Ragtime

Opening Night gifts from dozens of productions.

"Like many people, my life has been touched by cancer," said Laura Heywood, co-founder of Applause Shop. "I was honored when CSC Champion and Broadway star Jason Danieley reached out to me about auctioning items from his and Marin's personal collection to benefit such an incredibly worthy organization."

Mazzie, who passed away in 2018, was a fervent supporter of CSC and an advocate for people impacted by cancer. Her leadership and advocacy for ovarian cancer awareness was honored with a special Tony Award in 2020. CSC gives out the annual Marin Mazzie Award for Empowerment to honor Mazzie's legacy by recognizing public figures who use their platform to both advocate for and inspire people who are living with cancer. This year's recipient will be NBC Today Show host Craig Melvin. Previous recipients include Ashley Park of Broadway's "Mean Girls" and Netflix's "Emily in Paris" and Marcia Cross of "Desperate Housewives" and "Quantico."

"We are so privileged to work alongside Jason to ensure that Marin's amazing legacy as an advocate continues to bring attention to the unique needs of patients and caregivers," said Ted Miller, Senior Vice President of Development and External Affairs at CSC. "The response from Jason and Marin's family and the entire Broadway community continues to inspire all of us."

Applause Shop is an online Broadway marketplace that re-homes theater merchandise and memorabilia while raising money for arts and social justice non-profits. Founded by Laura Heywood and Susan Vargo during the 2020 Broadway shutdown, Applause Shop partners with arts and social justice nonprofits to raise money through auctions and direct sales of rescued collectibles and collections. https://applauseshop.com/

As the largest professionally led nonprofit network of cancer support worldwide, the Cancer Support Community (CSC), including its Gilda's Club affiliates, is dedicated to ensuring that all people impacted by cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action, and sustained by community. CSC achieves its mission through three areas: direct service delivery, research, and advocacy. The organization's Institute for Excellence in Psychosocial Care includes an international network of affiliates that offer the highest quality social and emotional support for people impacted by cancer, as well as a community of support available online and over the phone. The Research and Training Institute conducts cutting-edge psychosocial, behavioral, and survivorship research. CSC furthers its focus on patient advocacy through its Cancer Policy Institute, informing public policy in Washington, D.C. and across the nation. For more information, please call the toll-free Cancer Support Helpline at 888-793-9355, or visit www.CancerSupportCommunity.org.