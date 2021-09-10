Asylum NYC Announces Upcoming Lineup

In the heart of Chelsea, tucked into 26th street off of 8th Avenue, is the most sought-after stage of the NYC live comedy scene. In a world where live entertainment is circling the drain, Asylum NYC continues to thrive and put on a diverse range of shows on a regular basis. Celebrities pop in to perform, top live acts from around the world come to play, even Saturday Night Live holds secret auditions on the stage. Since its reopening on April 23rd, ASYLUM NYC has rocketed to the top of the scene, and has become home to the best and brightest of New York's professional comedy and theatre community. Offering everything from live shows to comprehensive improv comedy class, Asylum NYC truly has, and does it all. If you're looking for an evening of side-splitting fun at the number one place to see comedy in all of the five boroughs, Asylum NYC is proving to be it.



Their portfolio of shows are wide ranging. You can attend an evening of classically inspired Off-Broadway shows such as 'Seth's Broadway Breakdown' with Seth Rudetsky, or if you like a night out on the town, come to a 9:30 show. There, you might see the raucously hilarious variety show 'Stamptown', sketch shows like 'Please Don't Destroy', or laugh out loud professional improv at 'NY Is Phenomenal' or 'We Will Turn You Gay', all of which are followed by dance parties for those who want to get down. Or, if you're a fan of Real Housewife Sonja Morgan, you can come to see her try her hand at improv in 'Sonja in Your City'. If you miss your favorite show, not to worry, many of their acts return monthly, so it is nearly impossible to miss out on the fun. Want to be on the stage yourself? In addition to its wide range of shows, Asylum NYC also offers a regular schedule of improv comedy classes for the would-be comic. The choices are as endless as the laughter, as Asylum NYC provides nothing but the best and brightest that comedy and entertainment have to offer.



Under the artistic direction and general management of Alan Kliffer, and the ownership of Norm Laviolette of Improv Asylum in Boston's north end, ASYLUM NYC (located at 307 West 26th Street) bridges the gap between comedy and theater - providing a welcome home for established and rising improv, stand-up, sketch comedy, as well as plays, musicals, readings and concerts. www.asylumnyc.com



