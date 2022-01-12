Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation Postpones IT WAS ALL A DREAM: A MUSICAL 20TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

The Brooklyn-based Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation's kickoff for its 20th Anniversary celebration event, It Was All a Dream: A Musical, scheduled at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, 199 Chambers St., NYC on Saturday, February 12, 2022, has been postponed, it has been announced by Kofi Osei Williams the foundation's Executive Director. The decision was made in response to the continuing surge in the Omicron COVID variant cases throughout New York's entire greater metropolitan area. The event will be rescheduled for early summer, with exact date to be announced.

Asase Yaa's 20th anniversary celebration commemorates twenty years of providing dance, education, and services to local youth and families throughout Brooklyn community and surrounding areas.

"As we approach our 20th anniversary of Asase Yaa, we are so excited to celebrate alongside our audiences and fervent supporters," said Kofi Osei Williams. "But we want to ensure that this sensational event also provides a safe and comfortable environment for everyone. This is possible only by postponing the festivities, which will be well worth the wait."

It Was All a Dream is a moving story and dance drama inspired by the enduring challenges, unrelenting hope, faith, and optimism that has fueled the growth of Asase Yaa from its humble beginnings as a grass roots dance company to a sustainable multi-faceted foundation and cultural arts organization. The 90-minute performance will showcase a cast of 30 dancers and drummers who take the audience through an electric and enlightening journey through indigenous African culture, dance, music, and songs that have influenced the evolution of Asase Yaa over the past twenty years. It is directed and choreographed by Yao Ababio, the Foundation's Founder and Artistic Director, and executive produced by Kofi Osei Williams.

For more information, visit: https://www.asaseyaaent.org/