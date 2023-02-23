Artist Riad Miah's Solo Exhibition MY EYES JUST HEARD MY BRAIN Is Set To Open At Equity Gallery

Equity Gallery has announced an upcoming exhibition of paintings by artist Riad Miah, entitled "My Eyes Just Heard My Brain." The exhibition will take place from March 9th to April 2nd, 2023, and will showcase Miah's latest works at the gallery's Lower East Side location.

Miah's paintings are a celebration of color, shape, and the joy of creation. His canvases are covered in writhing shapes and bright, lively colors that summon Elizabeth Murray's work while distinguishing themselves with innovative effects. Miah's work has been exhibited around the world, including in Scotland, China, Belgium, and Hungary, and his pieces are included in private, university, and corporate collections, including Novartis.

Sharon Butler, writing about Miah's work says, "Miah is enthralled with the variety of surfaces and paints available to him, mixing thick paint with thin, shiny with flat, combining all and sundry to create lively abstract entities that rise and wriggle next to one another but rarely overlap or make contact." Miah's paintings evoke punctuation, clouds, paisleys, and even visual tropes from famous paintings, most notably Matisse's. Miah turns and multiplies the French modernist's figures and dancers to create flat, patterned compositions that explore idiosyncratic harmonies of color and line.

Miah's approach is not just about creating beautiful paintings, but about exploring the nature of painting itself. His personal history plays an important role in his work, as his bright, vivid colors hark back to his early Caribbean experience. His freewheeling, curvy paint handling is inspired by the graffiti artists of his youth, and his shaped canvases can be seen as fragments of the city itself, where views of the moody sky are framed by the geometries of surrounding skyscrapers.



To learn more about this upcoming exhibition, visit www.nyartistsequity.org.