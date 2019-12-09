ArtBridge's Latest Installation “9 On 15” Showcases Chelsea-based Artists On Google Building Sidewalk Sheds

ArtBridge, an NYC-based public art organization, recently installed their second large-scale exhibition on the sidewalk shed along 15th Street outside of Google's Chelsea offices. The project is part of City Canvas, a pilot initiative of NYC's Department of Cultural Affairs that enables non-profit arts organizations to use protective construction structures as platforms for public art exhibitions. ArtBridge is one of two organizations chosen to implement the City Canvas pilot program.

Stretching the length of one entire city block, #9on15 showcases the works of nine Chelsea-based artists along 15th Street between 9th and 8th Avenues. Google partnered with ArtBridge to highlight the artwork of those who live, work, and create locally in the neighborhood.

After receiving over 50 submissions to an open call, Google and ArtBridge chose 9 artists whose works vary in style and subject matter -- from architectural photographs to abstract painting to quirky illustrations, touching on issues from climate change to identity. The artworks are large-scale reproductions printed onto vinyl and affixed to the forest green plywood that can be seen on sidewalk sheds and construction fences that cover buildings throughout the city.

"New York City currently has 310 miles of construction fencing - a staggering amount that corrodes the vibrancy of our city. Through City Canvas, we can now transform this eyesore into canvases for local artists," said Stephen Pierson, Executive Director of ArtBridge.

"City Canvas has once again helped create a platform showcasing the work of NYC artists out of one of the city's ubiquitous sidewalk sheds," said NYC Cultural Affairs Commissioner Tom Finkelpearl . "These structures are essential for public safety, but they're not much to look at. So along with the Department of Buildings and the Mayor's Office, we're so pleased to work with ArtBridge and Google on #9on15, featuring the work of nine outstanding Chelsea-area artists blown up larger than life and on view in the neighborhood they call home."





