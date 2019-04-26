Art New York Returns For Fifth Edition

The highly-anticipated fifth edition of Art New York returns to Pier 94 Thursday, May 2 through Sunday, May 5 during the height of New York's art and cultural season. The fair will kick off with an elegant, invitation-only VIP Preview on Thursday May 2 at 2pm before the fair opens to the public at 5pm.

Art New York will showcase noteworthy and fresh works by important artists from the contemporary, modern, post-war and pop eras, and will feature paintings, photography, prints, drawings, design and sculptures presented by nearly 300 artists represented by 70 international galleries across 50 cities in 18 countries. The fair also includes CONTEXT, a platform for a selection of new and established contemporary galleries to showcase emerging, mid-career and cutting-edge talent.

Art New York provides a fresh alternative for new and established collectors, curators, museum professionals and art world luminaries to discover and acquire a carefully-curated, content-rich presentation of investment quality artworks from both the primary and secondary markets including KAWS, RETNA, Pablo Atchugarry, Jean Michel Basquiat, Fernando Botero, George Condo, Salvador Dali, Jean Dubuffet, Willem De Kooning, Shepard Fairey, Keith Haring, Damien Hirst, Robert Indiana, Roy Lichtenstein, Robert Longo, Francisco Masó, Henri Matisse, Joan Miró, Pablo Picasso, Richard Prince, Frank Stella, Robert Rauschenberg, and Andy Warhol. Galleries at Art New York have previously exhibited at Art Miami, Art Basel, Design Miami, The Armory Show, Masterpiece, the Art Dealers Association of America's The Art Show and more.

"For our fifth edition, we are proud to present a premium art fair that showcases an impressive selection of artworks from artists of the 20th and 21st centuries as well as work from the most significant emerging artists," said Nick Korniloff, Director, Art New York. "In addition, our presentation provides a worthy complement to the activities taking place during New York art week."

The New York Academy of Art is Art New York's philanthropic partner and they will present an exhibition curated by Academy President David Kratz and Academy supporter Helena Christensen, that will hold its VIP Reception on Thursday May 2 between 6pm to 8pm. The drawings, paintings and sculpture have all been created by alumni of the Academy's MFA program including James Adelman, Tamalin Baumgarten, Joao Brandao, Dina Brodsky, Diana Corvelle, Shiqing Deng, Christian Fagerlund, Brett Harvey, Jacob Hicks, Alexis Hilliard, Sara Issakharian, Yun Jang, Lani Kennefick, Will Kurtz, Dan Pelonis, Laura Peturson, James Razko, Nicolas V. Sanchez, Stephen Shaeen, Susan Siegel, Kathy Stecko, Zeynep Tekiner, Jiannan Wu, and Zane York. The New York Academy of Art is a nonprofit educational and cultural institution that combines intensive technical training in the fine arts with active critical discourse. Through major exhibitions, a robust lecture series, and an ambitious curriculum, the Academy serves as a creative and intellectual center for all artists dedicated to highly skilled, conceptually aware figurative and representational art. nyaa.org

Art New York will provide complimentary shuttle service between Art New York and the Frieze Ferry at East 35th Street. The Fair will allow complimentary admittance to all Frieze and TEFAF VIP cardholders.

Special Projects and Partnerships

Dutch photographer Isabelle Van Zeijl will be at Cynthia Corbett Gallery's booth on Friday May 3 at 5pm to sign her mini-catalogues, as well as discuss her new work making its New York debut and a few pieces making their international debut.

Kids take Art New York! Bring your young art lovers ages four and up to The Children's Museum of the Arts booth at Art New York to create their own works of contemporary art. Teaching artists will host one-hour sessions throughout the day, which will allow parents or caregivers to drop off their child to make art while they explore the fair. Caregivers will need to check in with the booth attendant, sign a release form with contact information, and sign out the child upon pickup. Please RSVP to rsvp@cmany.org with your preferred date and time slot in order to guarantee a spot. The remainder of the spots will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis. The one hour sessions will be held at the following times: Thursday, May 2 - 3pm, 4:30pm, and 6pm; Friday, May 3 - 3pm, 4:30pm, and 6pm; Saturday, May 4 - 12pm, 1:30p, 3pm, 4:30pm, and 6pm; Sunday, May 5 - 12pm, 1:30p, 3pm, and 4:30pm.

Artsy will offer an intimate one-hour tour of the fair to Art New York VIPs on Saturday, May 4 at 2pm. On the tour, an Artsy Specialist will lead collectors through a selection of fair highlights, offering an in-depth look at standout booths and concluding with a champagne toast in the VIP lounge. To register attendance, please RSVP here: https://artsy.typeform.com/to/xPlC0N. Art New York invites you to explore more than 1,000 works from the fair on Artsy. Save your favorite pieces at the fair to a personal collection, follow artists, and connect directly with exhibitors to request pricing and availability. artsy.net/art-newyork-2019.

Artika Artists' Books is the publishing house from Barcelona that specializes in Limited Editions works created in conjunction with great International Artists and produced using painstaking artisan processes that make every copy a unique and unrepeatable piece. Art New York visitors will have the chance to discover book creations that invite you to discover the essence of Fernando Botero and Jaume Plensa. Both of these Limited and Numbered Edition works are created in collaboration and personally supervised by the artists. To learn more, please visit www.artikabooks.com

Taglialatella Galleries presents the Jerkface Interactive 360-Degree Photo Booth: An enclosed, immersive experience of art by Jerkface, which allows the viewer to step inside one of the artist's larger-than-life murals.

Elyx Mobile Bar and Lounge in Art New York: Inspired by the success of other immersive brand experiences like the Elyx House LA, Absolut Elyx has created a mobile bar to bring the Elyx Experience to Art New York. The Elyx Mobile Bar enables the brand to educate consumers on this luxury vodka while utilizing the Elyx copper serving rituals. The Elyx Mobile Bar lounge will showcase the brand's unique brand aesthetic while creating a memorable experience. Elyx will be the host at a lounge during Art New York for an oasis away from the rest of the fair. Guests will be able to grab a cocktail and relax while enjoying all that Art New York has to offer.

"Art New York presents a rejuvenated platform to present the finest selection of contemporary, modern, post-war and pop art alongside our CONTEXT platform with emerging, mid-career and cutting-edge talents," said Julian Navarro, Co-Director, Art New York. "Following last season's redesign, our revitalized ambience and amenities will continue to present a fresh and inspired perspective that will provide our collectors with a premier experience."





