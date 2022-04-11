Art At A Time Like This Announces Appointment Of Board Of Directors And Board Of Advisors͏‌

On March 30, 2022, Art at a Time Like This - a platform for artists and curators in the 21st century - who confront and address crises-held its inaugural board meeting this week. Gallerist Jane Lombard, independent curator Eric Shiner, ArtXCode founder Sofia Garcia and curator and curator and art consultant Daria Borisovar were appointed positions on the Board of Directors, in addition to ATLT founders Anne Verhallen and Barbara Pollack.

ATLT also named a Board of Advisors including Tiana Webb Evans, founder of the Jamaica Art Society and founder and owner of ESP Group LLC; Everette Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer of Artsy and founder of ET Enterprises; curator and Florida State University professor Grace Aneiza Ali, arts patron Sue Stoffel, Chief Curator / Director of National Academician Affairs at National Academy of Design Sara Reisman and Andy Cushman, Account Director, Visual Arts at Blue Medium.

"I believe strongly in the healing power of art and want to do all that I can to support those contemporary artists who provide a path forward in troubled times," says Shiner, explaining his commitment to ATLT.

"Now is the time-with artists and curators increasingly finding themselves in the midst of war or imprisoned, caught in crises and a pandemic-for the development of a major outlet for independent viewpoints from the visual arts community," says Barbara Pollack, co-founder of Art at a Time Like This adding, "We believe artists are thought-leaders, way ahead of politicians in envisioning solutions for the future." The appointment of a board of directors is the next move in the development of a major platform-online and in public space-for such opinions.

Art at a Time Like This launched on March 17th, 2020; the week that galleries and museums in NYC closed their doors due to a lockdown in the face of the pandemic. The inaugural show, How Can We Think of Art at a Time Like This?, allowed artists such as Shirin Neshat, Ai Weiwei, Dread Scott, Jacolby Satterwhite, Meriem Bennani, Marilyn Minter, Deb Kass and 80 others to express global views at this darkest moment. Later that year, in October, a month before the US election, ATLT mounted a public exhibition on billboards, Ministry of Truth: 1984/2020, which the New York Times featured in its most important moments in art for 2020.

Since then, ATLT has mounted numerous shows, including its latest: Before Silence: Afghan Artists in Exile, in collaboration with PEN America's Artists at Risk Connection and Face Reality: Ukrainian Artists Under Siege, in collaboration with a Kiev arts organization Izolyatsia. Upcoming projects include Captain Sulu's Playlist, an outdoor activation of videos by Asian and Asian Diaspora queer artists curated by Job Piston and 8x5, a billboard campaign against judicial injustice in Miami.