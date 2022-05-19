Ars Nova Cancels All Remaining Performances of ORATORIO FOR LIVING THINGS

Due to positive COVID test results within the company, Ars Nova has canceled all remaining performances of Oratorio for Living Things. The final performance of this three-time Lortel winner took place on May 14. Composed by Obie Award-winner and 2015 & 2016 Ars Nova resident artist Heather Christian and directed by two-time Obie Award-winner Lee Sunday Evans, Oratorio for Living Things fuses music and theater, surrounding the audience with 18 virtuosic singers and instrumentalists. While this marks the end of performances at Ars Nova @ Greenwich House, the journey of Oratorio for Living Things is just beginning.

Please visit www.oratorioforlivingthings.com and follow along on Instagram and Twitter to stay in touch with the production.



Recently, the production received a special award from the 2022 Drama Desk committee. Oratorio for Living Things strengthens Ars Nova's reputation as a producer of daring new forms of music theater. While radically different in shape and content from previous endeavors, it nonetheless builds on the success of the Tony Award-winning smash-hit Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, the Broadway-bound KPOP, and the Lortel Award-winning "Outstanding Musical" Rags Parkland Sings The Songs Of The Future