Sarah Crane To Present Choreographic Works on Monday, November 13 at Open Jar Studios

Sarah Crane (Mean Girls, The Prom) will present her choreography on Monday, November 13th at 7:30pm at Open Jar Studios.

"This show was born out of my love for musical theatre and dance. I've had the pleasure of working with incredible directors and choreographers who have helped me find my voice as a creative and have inspired much of the work in this presentation."

Cast includes: Ixchel Cuellar (Hamilton, Mean Girls), Fernell Hogan (Kimberly Akimbo, The Prom), Jonalyn Saxer, (West Side Story film, Back to the Future, Mean Girls, Holiday Inn) Joe Moeller (& Juliet),Jacob Burns (Hamilton, Once Upon a One More Time), Niani Feelings (Mean Girls), Kevin Murakami (Hamilton), Karl Skyler Urban (Hairspray Live!, Finding Neverland), Erica Simone Barnett (Matilda, Mean Girls), Sky Flaherty (Newsies, Mean Girls), Zach Eisenberg, (West Side Story) Kelly Berman, (The Death of Desert Rose) and DeShawn Bowens (Summer Stock, Mean Girls).

Showcase will be held at Open Jar Studios, 1601 Broadway on Monday, November 13th at 7:30pm. To RSVP please use the google form here (https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfBATA9O00XVhclGKOBo2H9cFYTpKfmxb_wiTajGF1M5D6GnQ/viewform?usp=sharing)

(RSVP) required to attend.