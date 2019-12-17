Arena Stage NEWSIES Grants Teen Dancer's Wish To Perform In A Broadway Musical
In partnership with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Arena Stage is inviting young dancer Alexandra Montez to perform in a special performance of the musical Disney's Newsies at the Mead Center for American Theater.
Alexandra Montez is an 18-year-old dancer with cystic fibrosis, a progressive, genetic disease that causes persistent lung infections and limits the ability to breathe over time. Alexandra began dancing as a toddler and now studies dance at Point Park University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
While in D.C., Alexandra will participate in a Newsies' rehearsal, perform in a Newsies production, and receive backstage tours of both Arena Stage and the Capitol Dome.
The Make-A-Wish Foundation creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses from the age of 2½ to 18 at the time of referral. The non-profit organization estimates they grant the wish of a child every 34 minutes in the United States.
For more information on Arena's Disney's Newsies visit https://www.arenastage.org/tickets/1920-season/newsies/.
Photo Credit: Margot Schulman
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide, brought to you by TodayTix! The nominees are set, and now you can vote to mak... (read more)
THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL Announces 2020-2021 National Tour
Following the conclusion of its strictly limited 16-week holiday engagement on Broadway, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical will return to... (read more)
ONCE Tour Will Close Next Week Due to 'Route Changes and Scheduling'
It has been announced that the national tour of Once will close early, after its current stop in Lauderhill, Florida, due to 'route changes and schedu... (read more)
Join BroadwayWorld's Team as a College Student Blogger!
BroadwayWorld is giving you the chance to join our team and share your experience with our readers by becoming a college student blogger for the site!... (read more)
FROZEN 2, THE LION KING Make Oscars 'Best Original Song' Shortlist; CATS Shut Out
Shortlists were announced today for nine categories at the 2020 Academy Awards, including Best Original Score, Best Original Song, Makeup and Hairstyl... (read more)
John Treacy Egan And More Star In CLUE: A NEW COMEDY at Cleveland Play House
Cleveland Play House has announced the cast of the new high-spirited, madcap mystery Clue: A New Comedy, based on the popular 1985 Paramount Pictures ... (read more)