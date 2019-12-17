Arena Stage NEWSIES Grants Teen Dancer's Wish To Perform In A Broadway Musical

In partnership with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Arena Stage is inviting young dancer Alexandra Montez to perform in a special performance of the musical Disney's Newsies at the Mead Center for American Theater.

Alexandra Montez is an 18-year-old dancer with cystic fibrosis, a progressive, genetic disease that causes persistent lung infections and limits the ability to breathe over time. Alexandra began dancing as a toddler and now studies dance at Point Park University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

While in D.C., Alexandra will participate in a Newsies' rehearsal, perform in a Newsies production, and receive backstage tours of both Arena Stage and the Capitol Dome.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses from the age of 2½ to 18 at the time of referral. The non-profit organization estimates they grant the wish of a child every 34 minutes in the United States.

For more information on Arena's Disney's Newsies visit https://www.arenastage.org/tickets/1920-season/newsies/.

Photo Credit: Margot Schulman





