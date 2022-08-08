Apply Today to Be BroadwayWorld's New Special Projects Coordinator

BroadwayWorld is looking to add a detail-oriented theatre fan to our team as a Special Projects Coordinator.

The ideal candidate will help maintain the largest theatrical database in the world and will work on numerous on-going projects behind the scenes at BroadwayWorld.

Applicants should be organized, thorough, and have a keen attention to detail, while also having a passion for what's going on in the theatre communities in New York, across the United States, and around the world. Applicants must be able to balance multiple responsibilities and to complete tasks quickly.

The position offers the opportunity to work remotely for your convenience, so applicants both in and outside of New York City are encouraged to apply. Exact shifts are flexible but will be regular at a minimum of 20 hours/week, quite possibly more. The position pays $18-20/hour based on prior experience.

The position is best suited to self-starters, and independent workers who can take ownership of responsibilities, problem solve and keep on top of ever-changing organizational needs.

Responsibilities will include:



- Assisting with maintaining the BroadwayWorld Databases

- Sustaining BroadwayWorld's Classifieds and Audition listings

- Supporting the growth of our Education section in communicating with student bloggers, maintaining our camps database, and executing occasional school outreach.

-Assisting with other special projects as they arise.

To apply, please send a resume and cover letter to Nicole (nicole@broadwayworld.com) with the subject: 'Special Projects Applicant'.

Looking for full-time hours? We are also filling the part-time position of Weekend Newsdesk Editor and are willing to combine the two roles for the right fit. Those open to both positions should indicate interest in their application.